National Coordinating Center for the Regional Genetics Network (NCC) Announces Public Health Genetics Week, May 26-29, 2020

BETHESDA, Md., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Coordinating Center for the Regional Genetics Network (NCC) is excited to announce the first-ever Public Health Genetics Week from May 26-29, 2020. The goal of Public Health Genetics Week is to both increase awareness about, and to celebrate the efforts of professionals in, public health genetics.

Each day of the inaugural Public Health Genetics Week will have a different theme:

-"What is Public Health Genetics?" May 26

-"Who is Involved in Public Health Genetics" May 27

-"Public Health Screening" May 28

-"Public Health Genetics Resources" May 29

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to participate in the week by using the hashtags #PHGW and #PublicHealthGenetics across their social media platforms.

In addition to social media posts, the following social media events will occur throughout the week: "Faces of Public Health Genetics" story series on Instagram throughout the week; Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) with Dr. Maximilian Muenke, CEO of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics, at 2 p.m. ET on May 26; a Facebook Live event about the family perspective on public health genetics at 2 p.m. ET on May 27; and a Twitter chat that will highlight public health genetics resources at 2 p.m. ET on May 29.

On PHGW.org, individuals can find more information about the daily themes and social media events. Individuals can share their experiences about either working or participating in public health genetics, and organizations can become a partner in Public Health Genetics Week on phgw.org. Finally, social media tools (such as daily social media images, Instagram frames/stickers, and more) can be found on the website.

For questions or comments about Public Health Genetics Week, please contact [email protected] and be sure to follow NCC (@nccrcg) on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates on the week.

About the National Coordinating Center for the Regional Genetics Networks (NCC)

Funded since 2004 by the Health Resources and Services Administration/Maternal and Child Health Bureau (MCHB) to the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), NCC's mission is to improve access to genetic services for medically underserved populations. In collaboration with the seven Regional Genetics Network (RGNs) and the National Genetics Education and Family Support Center (NGEFSC), achieves this mission by working in the following focus areas: genetics and genomics education; healthcare access and financing; telegenetics; data collection and evaluation; and continuous quality improvement. Learn more about the efforts of the NCC at https://nccrcg.org.

Funding Acknowledgement

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under Cooperative Agreement #UH9MC30770-01-00 from 6/2017-5/2020 for $800,000 per award year.

This information or content and conclusions are those of the author and should not be construed as the official position or policy of, nor should any endorsements be inferred by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.

