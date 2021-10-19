National Corporate Housing Signs Exclusive Agreement for 70-Unit Apartment Community in the Heart of Manhattan, Through a Partnership with Torkian Group

"The current New York City residential market is experiencing an unprecedented period where occupancy rates are at historic highs. In many instances, there are multiple renters submitting applications, with rates going above asking. Securing this iconic inventory in the heart of Manhattan during these times, is such a significant win for our organization," states Tom Curcio, Regional Director at National.

National at 888 6th Avenue is a substantial development in the New York market and marks the expansion of National's housing capabilities in the U.S. This partnership with Torkian Group represents National's continued focus on expansion to properly service the demands of global customers.

Ariel Torkian of Torkian Group states: "The Torkian Group is pleased to announce its newly established relationship with National Corporate Housing. We look forward to watching them service the industry in a first-class manner synonymous with their brand."

About Torkian Group

The Torkian Group, led by Hersel Torkian, is a privately held, family owned and operating company. Vertically integrated, The Torkian Group proudly acquires, develops, manages and leases all aspects of its award-winning properties.

About National Corporate Housing

Founded in 1999, National Corporate Housing is a global multi-brand corporate housing company that provides fully furnished, temporary housing throughout the United States, Canada, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. National's unique business model offers a Single Source Solution® for temporary living, including furnished apartments, international serviced apartments, rental assistance, destination services, corporate travel, insurance housing, and talent solutions. For more information on National Corporate Housing, please visit NationalCorporateHousing.com.

