National Day Of Action Asks Applebee's To Add Plant-Based Menu Options To Combat Climate Change And Extinction

"Applebee's has an opportunity to show real leadership and concern for the health of customers and communities by adding plant-based options on its menu. At a time when consumer taste buds are changing–– 22% of consumers are limiting meat, poultry, or seafood, according to a recent study–– they can also take advantage of the growing demand for plant-based foods," said Ashley Schaeffer Yildiz, OMD Campaign Manager.

At the National Day of Action, concerned eaters served plant-based hamburger samples donated by Hungry Planet, a health-focused, premium plant-based food brand, outside of the Applebee's locations in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Additionally, customers filled out comment cards and petitions were delivered urging the chain to offer healthy options free of meat and dairy. With over 1,900 locations, Applebee's is the largest restaurant chain in the U.S. that does not offer a single vegetarian entrée on all its menus.

"We're calling on Applebee's to make a change to protect people and the planet," Stephanie Feldstein, Director of the Population and Sustainability Program at the Center said. "Restaurants can play an important role in creating a more sustainable food system, but only if Earth-friendly, plant-based options are available on every menu across the country."

The day was the kickoff of a larger national campaign targeting restaurants, developed and co-led by OMD and the Center, in an effort to increase access to plant-based foods for better health and to take action for the planet. Together the organizations will support individuals as they advocate for menu change across the country.

The cost of producing and eating meat and dairy is well documented:

Animal agriculture is a leading cause of climate change, deforestation, biodiversity loss and water usage and pollution worldwide.

Eating excessive animal protein comes with increased risk of chronic illnesses including heart disease, diabetes, and some cancers.

For more information on the campaign and to take the petition, visit omdfortheplanet.com/applebees .

For images: https://bit.ly/2xnCaWF

About One Meal a Day for the Planet

OMD is a book and movement to make plant-based eating mainstream as a solution to climate change through encouraging individuals to eat more climate-friendly, plant-based diets. OMD is also about system change and expanding access to plant-based foods at schools, businesses, restaurants and in communities. For more information, visit: omdfortheplanet.com.

About the Center for Biological Diversity

The Center for Biological Diversity is a national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.6 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places. For more info, visit: biologicaldiversity.org.

About Hungry Planet Foods

Our planet is hungry for creative, sustainable ways to feed our rapidly growing human family. At Hungry Planet™, we set out on a mission to deliciously match traditional meat textures and tastes with healthy plant-based ingredients. After more than 10 years of R&D, we are the first and only company to develop a full range of premium plant-based meats that handle, prepare, cook and taste like conventional meat. For more info, visit: www.hungryplanet.us

Media Contact: Jessica Jewell Lanier

jessica@omdfortheplanet.com

949-726-2533

SOURCE One Meal a Day for the Planet

Related Links

https://omdfortheplanet.com

