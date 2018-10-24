National Diabetes Month: AixSwiss Probiflor can help with type 2 Diabetes

"We want women to know that probiotics are an important component, along with proper diet and exercise, to improve their health," said AixSwiss CEO, Joerg Paule. "Research has shown that probiotics can help control type 2 diabetes."

Paule pointed to early research showing people using probiotics decreased their A1C levels. Other reports, he added, have shown that lactobacillus, an important strain of good bacteria in Nupure Probiflor, has improved glucose tolerance and hyperglycemia levels.

Both U. S. News & World Report and the European Medical Journal, Paule said, reported that early research has shown a positive correlation between using probiotics and better blood sugar control for people with diabetes. Since diabetes also makes it hard for wounds to heal, he added, probiotics help wounds heal faster because they improve the immune systems.

"We don't compromise on the quality of our ingredients," Paule said, adding that his company believes in complete transparency, which is why each package of Probiflor contains a QR code that consumers can scan to find full lab test results in their exact bottle.

"Our Nupure Probiflor certified organic probiotic includes 11 bacterial cultures and 20 billion active cultures per capsule to help improve your immune system," Paule said.

