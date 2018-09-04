National Diabetes Month: Bringing Awareness to Diabetic Complications

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With November being National Diabetes month, Medicine X, an education initiative, and the International Foundation of Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) aim to spread education through DG Xplained, an animated story explaining diabetic gastroparesis (DG)—a particularly unknown complication associated with diabetes—to all patients.

November 14th is World Diabetes Day (WDD), the world's largest diabetes awareness campaign reaching millions of people who participate in spreading global awareness; thus, it is imperative that all participants receive accurate and understandable educational content on diabetes and its complications.

Dr. Kim Chilman-Blair, founder and president of Medicine X, noticed a disconnect between the information doctors provided and what every day patients understood:

"Diabetic gastroparesis is a very complicated and unfamiliar diabetic complication, so our goal is to explain it to people in a way they can fully understand—without medical jargon. DG Xplained will educate families, and therefore, empower them to become more involved in their medical decision-making process."

According to WDD.org, less than 1 in 4 family members have access to diabetes education programs, and early diagnosis can go a long way in preventing risk factors, such as DG.

"A diagnosis of diabetic gastroparesis often leaves patients with more questions than answers," said Ceciel T. Rooker, president of the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD). "By providing basic, easy-to-understand information through storytelling, DG Xplained helps those living with this complex and often unpredictable complication of diabetes make sense of their diagnosis and work with their doctor to achieve their health goals."

Medicine X and IFFGD aim to raise awareness of the complications diabetes can have on patients and their families this November by providing the free, educational resource to all. The story can be accessed on all web browsers at www.dgxplained.com or in the iTunes or Google Play app stores.

About Medicine X

Medicine X is a team of doctors and artists dedicated to creating accessible and easily-digestible medical information for all patients, through interactive illustrations. We believe everyone should be educated and empowered in order to take part in their own medical decisions, regardless of age, gender, culture or condition. Medicine X continues dedicating its resources to help its global audience fully understand medical conditions. For more information on Medicine X and their latest project, please visit: www.medicinex.com or www.dgxplained.com.

About IFFGD

The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) is a nonprofit education and research organization dedicated to improving the lives of people affected by a chronic gastrointestinal disorder. Founded in 1991, IFFGD helps improve care by enhancing awareness, improving education, and supporting and encouraging research into treatments and cures for chronic digestive disorders.

