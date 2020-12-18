National Dialysis Accreditation Commission Engages Ascellon Corporation for Life Safety Code Surveys

GLEN ELLYN, Ill., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dialysis Accreditation Commission, LLC (NDAC) is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Ascellon Corporation to provide Life Safety Code (LSC) surveys for NDAC clients. The new agreement ensures that NDAC's dialysis provider clients continue to receive the fastest accreditation service and Medicare deemed status certification in the market. Visit NDAC at www.ndacommission.com and Ascellon Corporation at www.ascellon.com.

Under the terms of the agreement, NDAC will have access to Ascellon's national LSC survey team in a market-driven approach for rapid survey response. Ascellon's leading technical expertise and decentralized staffing footprint will provide NDAC with access to additional LSC experts in all U.S. markets.

"We are very pleased to add this capability to our existing LSC survey service. With the ability to access Ascellon's national footprint of experienced LSC surveyors, NDAC will continue to improve upon our survey rapid response times for dialysis providers," said Curt Anliker, CEO. "Being the fastest accreditation service in the market provides our clients with the ability to open or expand dialysis clinics more quickly in order to serve patients and drive revenue."

Ascellon CEO Sheila Scott stated, "We are thrilled to expand our business to serve NDAC nationally with technical expertise for Life Safety Code surveys. The collaboration is a natural fit with NDAC for both today and in the future, since our services currently serve not only the dialysis space, but also hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, critical access hospitals, and long-term care facilities."

About NDAC

NDAC was the first Accreditation Organization (AO) approved for deeming status for End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in January 2019. NDAC is the most widely used AO in the United States by dialysis providers. Based in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, NDAC offers accreditation services in all 50 United States and U.S. territories.

