National Disability Institute Launches Text Campaign to Promote Stress Reduction and Financial Resilience for People with Disabilities and Chronic Health Conditions

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but particularly for people with disabilities and chronic conditions," said Elizabeth Jennings, National Disability Institute Acting Executive Director. "By launching this text campaign, we will support this population and bring awareness to the importance of taking positive actions to reduce both emotional and financial stress. We are particularly excited to deliver evidence-based interventions, reviewed by people with diverse disabilities, to improve the well-being of people with disabilities and chronic conditions, their families and all who take part in this campaign."

"The humanitarian and economic impact of COVID-19 is huge, but people with disabilities and chronic health conditions are among the hardest hit," said Jim Sinocchi, Head of JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Office of Disability Inclusion. "At JPMorgan Chase, we are pleased to be collaborating with National Disability Institute to help address the impact of the crisis on people across the U.S. who are experiencing financial distress now."

The #ResilientPwD activities will connect to those with no internet access, provide participants with new ways to manage increased stress, anxiety and feelings of isolation and share their successful behavioral changes and positive feelings with friends and family by forwarding texts and, for those online, engaging in social media activities. NDI will share the text message content through Twitter and other social media platforms with the hashtag, #ResilientPwD, to allow people to share their personal experiences, tips and emotional responses to these positive interventions.

NDI subject matter experts on disability, positive psychology and financial health will develop text messages that any individual can receive when they sign up. Messaging is research based and vetted by a group of select individuals with diverse disabilities and chronic conditions. This content will equip people with disabilities and chronic conditions, offline and online, with new tools to reduce feelings of stress, anxiety, isolation and hopelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #ResilientPwD text campaign is made possible with support from JPMorgan Chase.

National Disability Institute (NDI) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families. The first national organization committed exclusively to championing economic empowerment, financial education, asset development and financial stability for all persons with disabilities, NDI affects change through public education, policy development, training, technical assistance and innovative initiatives. To learn more, visit www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org. Engage with NDI on Facebook: @NationalDisability or follow NDI on Twitter: @NatDisability.

