National Disability Institute Welcomes Kamilah Martin-Proctor to Its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Disability Institute (NDI) announced today that Kamilah Martin-Proctor has joined the organization's Board of Directors. She currently serves as 2021 Chair, Washington D.C. Commission on Persons with Disabilities (DCCPD) and was previously the 2020 United State of Women Ambassador and a British-American Project Fellow.

Martin-Proctor joins a distinguished Board that consists of some of the top leaders in the financial and disability communities. NDI Board members provide guidance and support for the organization's commitment to building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families.

"NDI is pleased to welcome Kamilah as its newest Board member. Her strength, passion and leadership will serve us well in helping NDI to expand its Equity Initiative and ensure that our diversity and inclusion goals are being met," said Thomas Foley, NDI Executive Director. "We are confident that Kamilah will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work for the economic advancement of people with disabilities."

"Thank you, NDI, for this opportunity. We stand on a legacy of strength and vision as we move forward with the intersectional lenses of race, gender and social justice," said Martin-Proctor. "I can't wait for us to get into good trouble as we address access to employment, education and that third rail of accessible and equitable financial services for people with disabilities."

Martin-Proctor served as Vice-Chair on President Barack Obama's National Council on Disability and has worked with the Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Program at Howard University. She also worked as Staff Assistant and Legislative Correspondent for Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee (D-TX) and as Executive Assistant to Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ).

Martin-Proctor is a lifelong resident and fourth generation Washingtonian. She received a B.A. in Political Science and an M.A. in Organizational and Cultural Communication from Howard University.

About National Disability Institute

National Disability Institute (NDI) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families. The first national organization committed exclusively to championing economic empowerment, financial education, asset development and financial stability for all persons with disabilities, NDI affects change through public education, policy development, training, technical assistance and innovative initiatives. To learn more, visit www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org. Engage with NDI on Facebook: @NationalDisability or follow NDI on Twitter: @NatDisability.

