National Disability Institute Welcomes Tom Foley as New Executive Director

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Disability Institute (NDI) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Foley as the organization's Executive Director. Mr. Foley will lead NDI's efforts in building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families. He succeeds Acting Executive Director, Elizabeth Jennings, who will resume her previous role as Deputy Director for the organization. Mr. Foley's employment at NDI will commence on January 4, 2021.

Trained as a tax lawyer and financial planner, Mr. Foley has more than 30 years of experience in the disability community. As a blind advocate, Mr. Foley has dedicated his career to partnering with advocates and other thought leaders to address the complex drivers of economic inequality and create pathways to employment and financial security for the most vulnerable communities. In addition, he has been instrumental in developing and influencing federal and state legislation to encourage employment and increase participation of people with disabilities in employment and wealth-building programs. He is the author of EQUITY , the first asset building book for people with disabilities. Mr. Foley most recently held the position of Managing Director at the World Institute on Disability.

"The NDI Board is exceptionally pleased that Tom has taken on this leadership role," said Janet Hamer, National Disability Institute Board Chair. "His broad knowledge of financial inclusion issues, coupled with years of experience working with the disability community, make him well positioned to lead the organization going forward. Tom's passion and commitment to NDI's mission, coupled with his deep knowledge of our work, will enable him to expand our initiatives and introduce innovative approaches to including people with disabilities in the economic mainstream."

"I am absolutely thrilled and honored to be joining the NDI team," said Mr. Foley. "I've had the opportunity to work closely with NDI over many years, and have always been deeply impressed with the quality research, policy and commitment to building a better economic future for people with disabilities and their families. Thank you to the board and staff for a truly welcoming experience. I look forward to all we can accomplish together."

In 2008, Mr. Foley was recognized as a Corporation for Enterprise Development (CFED) Idea Champion and received National Disability Institute's 2010 Richard Keeling Leadership Award for outstanding leadership in building better financial health for Americans with disabilities. He also received the Centers for Financial Innovations and Inclusions 2011 National Partners Award for developing outstanding financial inclusion strategies. Mr. Foley is a graduate of the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, where his dissertation focused on federal tax credit policy.

Michael Morris, NDI Founder, stepped down from his role as Executive Director of the organization in December 2019. Mr. Morris will continue to work as a Senior Strategic Advisor with the organization.

About National Disability Institute

National Disability Institute (NDI) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to building a better financial future for people with disabilities and their families. The first national organization committed exclusively to championing economic empowerment, financial education, asset development and financial stability for all persons with disabilities, NDI affects change through public education, policy development, training, technical assistance and innovative initiatives. To learn more, visit www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org. Engage with NDI on Facebook: @NationalDisability or follow NDI on Twitter: @NatDisability.

Contact: Kathleen Brannigan, +1-917-647-4430, [email protected]

SOURCE National Disability Institute

Related Links

https://www.nationaldisabilityinstitute.org/

