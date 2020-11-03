National Diversity & Inclusion Conference: Randstad North America executive to address key diversity and inclusion challenges in HR

Jenkins' session, "Intersectionality: Gender, Race, Colorism, and Their Impacts on the Modern Worker," will take place on November 4, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. CST. In her discussion, Jenkins will address navigating the dynamic challenges people of color often face, how they impact the modern worker and the role organizations can take to build a more inclusive workplace.

Additionally, Jenkins will be honored with the Top 50 Chief Diversity Officer Award, a prestigious award given to recipients who are chosen based on their exemplary work in diversity and inclusion, championing best practices and leading organizational change.

"I'm honored to win this award and lead by example by advocating for equitable workplaces for all," said Jenkins. "I'm also grateful that I've been aligned with an organization that is committed to seeing that come to fruition in our own workplace and setting the benchmark for equitable practices in HR staffing and solutions."

This year's National Diversity & Leadership Conference & Career Expo will take place virtually via Zoom. For more information and to register for the event, visit http://www.nationaldiversityconference.com/.

