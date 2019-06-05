National Donut Day Made Possible by The Salvation Army

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time for the sweetest day of the year, National Donut Day.

A recent survey* uncovered that 90 percent of Americans do not know that this holiday, celebrated annually on the first Friday in June, is not just another food holiday. National Donut Day was established by The Salvation Army in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army Donut Lassies, who served the sweet treats to soldiers on the front lines of World War I.

To honor National Donut Day's historic roots, Salvation Army staff, volunteers and partners will celebrate with events and donut deliveries nationwide.

"National Donut Day is a reminder of the small acts that can make a big difference," said Lt. Col. Ward Matthews, national spokesperson for The Salvation Army. "By frying up donuts on the front lines, the Donut Lassies brought a small piece of comfort to soldiers in eastern France. Today, The Salvation Army continues to be a source of relief and assistance to more than 23 million Americans each year."

To commemorate the work of the Donut Lassies and to demonstrate the impact of a small token of kindness, The Salvation Army will celebrate the day with events and deliveries across the country on June 7. Just a few of the many donut deliveries and events include:

Donut lover and comedian Angela Kinsey will highlight Donut Day's historical roots while recreating the original donut recipe in a video on her social media pages. Actress, musician and Instagram influencer Laura Marano will also highlight The Salvation Army's connection to the day on her Instagram.

will highlight Donut Day's historical roots while recreating the original donut recipe in a video on her social media pages. Actress, musician and Instagram influencer will also highlight The Salvation Army's connection to the day on her Instagram. With the help of Entenmann's, The Salvation Army will be delivering donuts to more than 20,000 veterans from coast to coast.

In San Diego , The Salvation Army and BakeMark will host the third annual Donut Eating Championship on the iconic USS Midway in the San Diego Harbor.

, The Salvation Army and BakeMark will host the third annual Donut Eating Championship on the iconic USS Midway in the San Diego Harbor. Bashas' family of stores is partnering statewide with The Salvation Army of Arizona for their annual Donut Flavor Craze Contest. Bashas' will donate 10 percent of all proceeds from donut sales on National Donut Day to The Salvation Army.

for their annual Donut Flavor Craze Contest. Bashas' will donate 10 percent of all proceeds from donut sales on National Donut Day to The Salvation Army. The Salvation Army of Minneapolis will host a weekend-long event featuring four large art installations at the Rosedale Center. These fun and bright exhibits will encourage the public to take photos, learn about The Salvation Army's history and engage with The Salvation Army in a fresh and fun way.

To learn more about National Donut Day, visit salvationarmyusa.org/usn/national-donut-day/.

*The survey was conducted online through Google Survey among 500 adults ages 18 and older.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operations around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood

SOURCE The Salvation Army