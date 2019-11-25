National E coli Lawyer Investigating Ohio E coli Outbreak - Romaine Lettuce Strikes Again

CLEVELAND, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National E coli lawyer Jory Lange is investigating an E coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from Salinas, California. So far, at least five people are sick in the Ohio E coli outbreak.

"History is repeating itself. The same thing happened last year when a Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak broke just before Thanksgiving," says Lange.

"We expect the case counts to rise. It typically takes a couple of weeks for cases to be reported and included in the case counts. There are probably already more people who are sick. Their cases just have not been fully reported yet," says Food Poisoning Lawyer Jory Lange.

Ohio E coli Outbreak Information -- Another Romaine Lettuce E Coli Outbreak

As of November 22, 2019 CDC announcement, 40 people have become ill in the outbreak from 16 states, including: Arizona (2), California (4), Colorado (1), Idaho (3), Illinois (1), Maryland (3), Michigan (1), Minnesota (1), Montana (1), New Jersey (1), New Mexico (2), Ohio (5), Pennsylvania (3) , Virginia (1), Washington (1), and Wisconsin (10). Of these illnesses, 28 people have been hospitalized, and 5 have developed HUS, a potentially deadly complication.

In the June 2018 E coli Romaine Outbreak, Ohio had 7 cases. And one case in both of the January 2018 and January 2019 outbreaks.

The Lange Law Firm, PLLC, is currently investigating the details of the E. coli food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce products.

E coli Compensation

