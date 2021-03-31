National Electrical Contractors Association Excited to Work with Biden Administration and Congress on Sweeping Infrastructure Plan

NECA looks forward to working with the Administration and Congress to enact a sweeping infrastructure plan that will rebuild and invest in the future of electric vehicles, modernize our nation's electrical grid, expand broadband networks, and better our roads, bridges, waterways, existing buildings, as well as our clean water and wastewater infrastructure. We will also work to ensure that the needs and best interests of NECA contractors are represented throughout this process.

We thank the President for putting this plan together to help move the economic future of our nation in the right direction.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

SOURCE National Electrical Contractors Association

Related Links

http://www.necanet.org

