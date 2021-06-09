National Electrical Contractors Association Launches NECA Industry Alliance Network

NECA IAN sponsors develop brand awareness throughout the electrical construction industry through NECA's networking and promotion, name recognition, digital marketing and social media, and communication and education. The IAN was developed to expand NECA's sponsorship opportunities outside of the high-level Premier Partner program, in the form of a mid-level Ambassador sponsorship program, and an introductory Affiliate program. All sponsorship agreements are two-year commitments.

We are pleased to announce the following companies as Ambassador-level sponsors, in alphabetical order:

Adrian Steel Company

Agora Systems, Inc.

Atkore, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Border States Industries, Inc.

BuildOps, Inc.

DEWALT

Eaton Corporation

Foundation Software, LLC

Hilti, Inc.

LaborChart

Recon Dynamics

Sonepar Key Accounts, LLC

Trimble, Inc.

We are pleased to announce the following companies as Affiliate-level sponsors, in alphabetical order:

The ATP Group, Inc.

DADO, Inc.

Enespro PPE

Harger Lightning & Grounding

& Grounding Material Management Software Inc.

"At NECA, a key value we provide is connecting our members with the products and services that are leading our industry," said NECA CEO David Long. "The Industry Alliance Network opens new avenues to deepen the conversation between these brands and NECA contractors. It is NECA National's goal to research all avenues to keep our contractors on the cutting edge of safety, growth and sustainability for the long haul."

For more on the NECA Industry Alliance Network, visit necanet.org/ian.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

