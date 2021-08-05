National Electrical Contractors Association Represented at U.S. Department of Energy Roundtable on Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

NECA was represented by Marco A. Giamberardino, Vice President of Government and Public Affairs. He discussed how national funding for electric vehicle storage equipment (EVSE) could impact the electrical construction industry, our nation's infrastructure, and the overall economy. He provided insight on how NECA is working to advance these projects and ensure the safe and effective installation of EVSE infrastructure around the country.

"I want to express my thanks to Secretary Granholm for the invitation to discuss EV charging infrastructure, a topic of great importance and excitement to our industry, and I would like to thank the Biden Administration for making this a key piece of the infrastructure agenda," Giamberardino said. "These projects offer the opportunity for a wave of new, good paying, prevailing wage jobs built by our highly skilled and qualified electrical contractors. NECA is here to assist in the safe, sound and successful growth of the EV market."

Giamberardino touched on all the ways NECA has advanced the safe installation of EVSEs, including its National Electrical Installation Standards (NEIS), which published NECA 413, a standard specifically focused on EVSEs. NECA also served as a key partner in the formation of the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program (EVITP), which is the leading training program for advancing the safe installation of these systems.

NECA will continue to promote the innovative and economic potential of EV charging infrastructure, and will push for funding to be included as part of a comprehensive infrastructure investment package in 2021.

