National Electrical Contractors Association Sees Massive Success with First Virtual Convention

All NECA 2020 LIVE content will be available for registrants through November 15, providing an unprecedented opportunity to explore every second of education and entertainment for the first time in NECA Convention history. New registrations will also be available throughout that time for those interested to explore all that NECA has to offer.

"When we began planning NECA 2020 LIVE, we had great ambitions, but you never quite know how attendees are going to respond to such a massive change," said Beth Ellis, NECA Executive Director of Convention & Meetings. "We were absolutely floored by the response, with thousands of NECA members and other electrical industry figures all coming together and using our platform to engage with each other in ways they had not done all year. We could not be more thrilled to see this success and hear how great the experience was both for loyal NECA Convention attendees, and those who had never been able to travel before."

NECA intends to utilize virtual options for all major events going forward, but there will still be an emphasis made on bringing the entire industry together in one physical location once that is possible.

"I am so proud of our incredible staff and the entire association for all the hard work that led to the success of NECA 2020 LIVE," said NECA CEO David Long. "When we made the decision to go virtual, we challenged ourselves to create not just any event, but something truly unmatched in our industry. I would also like to thank our event sponsor Powering Chicago, as well as NECA's Premier Partners and vendors, for believing in this show and helping to establish the value of virtual events like this one."

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office in Washington, D.C., and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

