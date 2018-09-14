National Energy Improvement Fund Launches Its HBC Energy Capital Online Commercial Energy Lending Platform

DENVER and ALLENTOWN, Pa., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HBC Energy Capital (HBC) www.hbcenergycapital.com, a division of the National Energy Improvement Fund (NEIF), www.neifund.org, has introduced its new online portal for rapid processing of financing for commercial, non-profit and municipal energy improvements. The online portal can be used by both contractors and customers to customize lease, and loan financing options and eliminate first cost barriers to improvements such as lighting, HVAC and renewable energy. Project size can range from less than $10,000 to multi-millions.

With simple input and in less than two minute's time, users can create a financing estimate pulling from a matrix of HBC's lender partners' rates, indicating the best monthly payments available for the project. Estimates include a monthly cash flow analysis and are presented in a clear, easily understandable format for both contractors and customers. Financing applications can be quickly completed through the online portal, which manages all documentation and procedures required throughout the lending process.

This enhanced automated platform, coupled with HBC's dedicated energy lending specialists, is a one-stop shop financing solution for commercial, non-profit, and municipal energy efficiency projects. HBC works with a network of qualified energy contractors as well as with utility commercial DSM and other programs.

"We believe our online commercial lending platform combines innovative technology with our years of experience in energy efficiency lending to provide the best available financing solution for commercial energy efficiency projects," said Matthew Brown, NEIF Co-Chair and Founder. "It truly complements NEIF's residential lending and rebate advance programs to provide a comprehensive financing solution for customers, contractors, utilities and programs."

National Energy Improvement Fund, LLC (NEIF), a national leader in energy improvement financing, is a mission-based, public benefit entity focused on promoting energy savings by increasing the affordability of energy efficiency improvements for consumers and businesses. NEIF was founded and is led by energy efficiency finance pioneers Peter Krajsa and Matthew Brown. The NEIF Team has been responsible for over $700 Million in energy financing and are innovators of some of the nation's most successful energy financing programs. www.neifund.org.

