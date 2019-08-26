National Entrepreneurs Association and Mike Ilitch School of Business Team Up with Google for Training Conference in Detroit

DETROIT, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Entrepreneurs Association, a non-profit organization supporting entrepreneurs, has teamed up with Google to host the annual 2019 Entrepreneur and Small Business Conference: Power Up Your Business, taking place on Friday, October 11, 2019, in Detroit, Michigan. Hosted at Wayne State University's Mike Ilitch School of Business, who also serves as an event partner, the one-day conference will train entrepreneurs in modern technologies that can help grow their businesses more efficiently. The event will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities, including two digital training sessions from event sponsor Google.

"We are living at a time where starting and growing a business is easier than ever because of technology," said Dr. ZaLonya Allen, president of the National Entrepreneurs Association. "There are so many tools available to us, and entrepreneurs must learn to take advantage of those tools, hence why we have themed this year's event, 'Power Up Your Business.'"

To kick off the conference, Tommey Walker, creator of Detroit VS Everybody, will serve as the morning keynote speaker. Mr. Walker became his own boss at the age of 25. In 2012, he created Detroit Vs. Everybody as an apparel line but the brand has since been adopted as the Detroit city motto. In five short years, the brand has grown from an online retail store to a global brand with six storefront locations.

There will be a total of nine breakout sessions for attendees to choose from. Google will provide two training sessions: "How to Reach Customers Online with Google" and "Google Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks."

The conference will conclude with awards being presented to entrepreneurs who serve as role models in the community. Paul Glantz, chairman of Emagine Entertainment and the closing keynote speaker, will receive the NEA Lifetime Achievement Award for his accomplishments in entrepreneurship.

In addition to Google, event sponsors include CIBC and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses.

The event will take place from 8:30 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on the campus of Wayne State University's Mike Ilitch School of Business, located at 2771 Woodward Avenue in Detroit, Michigan. Event registration is open to the public and tickets are $97, which includes breakfast, lunch, and access to all sessions.

