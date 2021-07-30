National Expungement Week Becomes National Expungement Works

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this August, N.E.W. will have a NEW name! National Expungement Week, the grassroots movement centering social justice through legal relief, will mark the start of a new era as it becomes National Expungement Works.

National Expungement Works

Now in its fourth year, N.E.W. has shaped the national conversation around expungement and legal relief, impacting millions. Besides a new name and logo, N.E.W. will debut a new website, newxnow.org, which will be home to information about its commitment to re-entry, repair, and healing. Visitors will also be able to utilize the site to learn more about volunteering or organizing local events to take place during its fourth annual Week of Action and Awareness (formerly known as Expungement Week) this fall.

"The change of name does not reflect a change in how we serve the community," said LaTorie Marshall, Visionary and Founder of N.E.W. "The healing processes that we offer have always extended beyond a week, and we have adjusted our name to fully align with our continuous work to eradicate the 48,000 barriers placed on individuals once arrested or charged with an offense."

It is estimated that justice-impacted individuals experience over 48,000 collateral consequences upon re-entry. These legal and regulatory restrictions can limit or prohibit access to employment, business, occupational licensing, housing, voting, education, and other rights, benefits, and opportunities.

Since 2018, N.E.W. has generated tangible results in the lives of over 1,600 people who have begun the expungement process through their online and in-person gatherings. In addition, over 7,000 have received wrap-around services such as voter registration, job support, health screenings, and assistance with housing and food insecurity, and 950 have had fines reduced or cleared.

Guided by seven core principles, including healing, solidarity, creation, ascension, education, legacy, and fellowship, N.E.W. continues to advocate for expanded access to expungement while highlighting its socio-economic benefits. Its work has drawn national attention to the need for changes to the current system, which varies from state to state and is rife with economic and logistical barriers. Thanks in part to the benevolence of Canopy Growth Corporation , a presenting sponsor since the organization's inception and inspiration for other corporations to join in support, N.E.W. will continue to be a movement for the liberation of justice-impacted communities and the restoration of pathways for generational healing and wealth.

About National Expungement Works

National Expungement Works (N.E.W.) is a year-round project that offers expungements, ceilings and pardons, and other forms of legal relief to individuals with convictions on their records. These convictions can restrict access to housing, employment, education, public assistance, and voting rights long after sentences have been served. N.E.W.'s year-round events build up to their week of action known as the N.E.W. Week of Action and Awareness. N.E.W. offers many wraparound and legal services to restore people's rights, access to resources, and uplift communities. For more information, please visit newxnow.org starting August 2021, or follow N.E.W. on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

