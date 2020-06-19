National Faith Leaders Form New Coalition to Heal and Unite America
Council for Racial Reconciliation launches Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Jun 19, 2020, 12:00 ET
TULSA, Okla., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a group of national faith leaders is announcing the formation of a new organization designed to focus on healing and unity following recent protests that have enhanced racial divisions across the nation. The group plans to encourage the nation to rely on the Word of God to heal and unify. The Council for Racial Reconciliation will implement an agenda through meetings, conferences, prayer events, and media communications that will promote racial healing and national unity with faith leaders taking a major role in the group's operations.
Details about the launch event are as follows.
|
Who:
|
National leaders from various faiths and other civic leaders
|
What:
|
A press conference announcing the launch of the Council for Racial Reconciliation
|
When:
|
11:00 am CDT, Saturday, June 20, 2020
|
Where:
|
Marriott Tulsa Southern Hills
Banquet Room
|
Details:
|
Faith and civic leaders appearing at the press conference include:
|
Tommie Harris, NFL All-Pro, Motivational Speaker
|
Instructions:
|
Members of the media should RSVP to [email protected] to attend the press conference.
SOURCE Council for Racial Reconciliation