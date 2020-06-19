National Faith Leaders Form New Coalition to Heal and Unite America

TULSA, Okla., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a group of national faith leaders is announcing the formation of a new organization designed to focus on healing and unity following recent protests that have enhanced racial divisions across the nation. The group plans to encourage the nation to rely on the Word of God to heal and unify. The Council for Racial Reconciliation will implement an agenda through meetings, conferences, prayer events, and media communications that will promote racial healing and national unity with faith leaders taking a major role in the group's operations.

Details about the launch event are as follows.

Who: National leaders from various faiths and other civic leaders



What: A press conference announcing the launch of the Council for Racial Reconciliation



When: 11:00 am CDT, Saturday, June 20, 2020



Where: Marriott Tulsa Southern Hills Banquet Room

1902 East 71st Street

Tulsa, OK 74136



Details: Faith and civic leaders appearing at the press conference include:

Tommie Harris, NFL All-Pro, Motivational Speaker

Andre Berto, 2x World Boxing Champion, Civil Rights Activist

Pastor Paula White, Advisor to the White House Faith & Opportunity Initiative

Rabbi Curt Landry, House of David Ministries

Professor Jack Brewer, Evangelist

Mike Lindell, MyPillow Inventor and CEO

Dr. Howard Hatcher, Pastor, International Outreach Ministry and Training Ctr.

Dr. Alveda King, Civil Rights Leader and Author

Bishop Harry Jackson, The Joseph Effect Prison Reform Initiative

Jesse Leon Rodgers, President, City Elders

David Harris Jr., Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty, Black Voices for Trump



