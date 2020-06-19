National Faith Leaders Form New Coalition to Heal and Unite America

Council for Racial Reconciliation launches Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Council for Racial Reconciliation

Jun 19, 2020, 12:00 ET

TULSA, Okla., June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 20 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a group of national faith leaders is announcing the formation of a new organization designed to focus on healing and unity following recent protests that have enhanced racial divisions across the nation. The group plans to encourage the nation to rely on the Word of God to heal and unify. The Council for Racial Reconciliation will implement an agenda through meetings, conferences, prayer events, and media communications that will promote racial healing and national unity with faith leaders taking a major role in the group's operations.

Details about the launch event are as follows.

Who:          

National leaders from various faiths and other civic leaders


What:          

A press conference announcing the launch of the Council for Racial Reconciliation


When:      

11:00 am CDT, Saturday, June 20, 2020


Where:               

Marriott Tulsa Southern Hills

Banquet Room
1902 East 71st Street
Tulsa, OK  74136


Details:        

Faith and civic leaders appearing at the press conference include:

Tommie Harris, NFL All-Pro, Motivational Speaker
Andre Berto, 2x World Boxing Champion, Civil Rights Activist 
Pastor Paula White,  Advisor to the White House Faith & Opportunity Initiative
Rabbi Curt Landry, House of David Ministries
Professor Jack Brewer, Evangelist
Mike Lindell, MyPillow Inventor and CEO
Dr. Howard Hatcher,  Pastor, International Outreach Ministry and Training Ctr.
Dr. Alveda King, Civil Rights Leader and Author
Bishop Harry Jackson, The Joseph Effect Prison Reform Initiative 
Jesse Leon Rodgers, President, City Elders 
David Harris Jr., Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty, Black Voices for Trump

Instructions:    

Members of the media should RSVP to [email protected] to attend the press conference.

CONTACT:

Melissa Stone, Cavalry Strategies 

M 225-772-3059

[email protected]

