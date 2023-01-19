National Financial Educators Council Announces California State Chapter and Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Financial Educators Council® announces the formation of its first state chapter – the California Financial Educators Council℠. The mission of the California Financial Educators Council is to build sustainable, scalable economic empowerment programs that have a real impact on people's lives at the community level.

California was selected for this targeted campaign to address the economic challenges many residents face. California has the highest number of people living in poverty, according to the Census Bureau report "Poverty in the United States." The state also ranks among the highest in the country in housing and food insecurity rates. Despite these economic challenges, little is being done in schools to address financial literacy in California, with the state placed among the lowest in terms of financial literacy standards.

The California Financial Educators Council's mission is focused on three core pillars: 1) increase access and develop sustainable financial education programming across the state; 2) raise awareness and garner support for greater economic empowerment through financial education; and 3) develop relationships to deploy and sustain community financial wellness.

To meet these objectives, an esteemed Advisory Board was formed to help the Council progress forward. Board members serve in a variety of roles to support the leadership team to create positive social change. The CA Financial Educators Council Board includes:

Larry Dicke , California Chamber of Commerce, Chief Financial Officer, Retired 2022

, Chamber of Commerce, Chief Financial Officer, Retired 2022 Veselina Dinova , Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley, Executive MBA Professor

, of Business, UC Berkeley, Executive MBA Professor Trevor Stoll , National Financial Educators Council, Director of Operations

, National Financial Educators Council, Director of Operations Carolyn Campbell , Emerging Capital Partners, Managing Partner and COO

, Emerging Capital Partners, Managing Partner and COO Sonja Strzoda , Financial Services Executive & Nonprofit Board Professional

, Financial Services Executive & Nonprofit Board Professional Sam X Renick, Internationally Recognized Financial Literacy Pioneer

"We are excited to serve people and organizations across California and establish programs that can help citizens across the state work toward greater financial independence and security," states Vince Shorb, NFEC CEO. "Thanks to the efforts of our advisory board, partners, and patrons, we hope to make a lasting impact on the financial health of the state."

The National Financial Educators Council® supports the California Chapter by providing the resources, materials, and processes to help organizations and individuals across the state gain access to financial education programming. Additionally, the NFEC has produced the most Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) graduates from California, who are available to support groups seeking qualified financial educators.

The California Financial Educators Council is a chapter of the National Financial Educators Council – a Certified B Corporation™ and an IACET Accredited Provider focused on mobilizing a global force of champions and advocates and empowering them with state-of-the-art training and resources to spread the message and support communities worldwide with greater financial wellness.

Media Contact:

Trevor Stoll

702.620.3059

[email protected]

SOURCE National Financial Educators Council