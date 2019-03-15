National Fire Sprinkler Association Applauds Northern Illinois Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board for Donation of Valves to Chicago Fire for Training

CHICAGO, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA) applauds Northern Illinois Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board (NIFSAB) for an innovative approach to helping Chicago Fire Department. NIFSAB has donated 108 Chicago threaded standpipes with swivel attachment/fitting to allow this value to be used on each of 100 Chicago fire station engines.

It is to be used for high rise standpipe training, with flow meters, and pressure gauges to help prepare for stairwell operations in a high-rise. The number of stations and number of companies made it nearly impossible to get this training done at the fire academy in a timely manner, so the training needed to be done weekly at the firehouses. NIFSAB matched every donation provided by the donors, which included the following companies: Hill Group, Shambaugh, NOVA, USA Fire Protection, Potter, C&E Fire Protection, C.L. Doucette, NIFSAB/IP, Local #281, Nelson, Chicago Backflow, Great Lakes Plumbing & Heating, Valley Automatic, Metropolitan, Century Sprinkler, Systems Piping, K&S, RAM, F.E. Moran, and ServPro.

An official valve presentation was hosted by Chicago Fire Department on March 12, 2019 at Quinn Fire Academy in Chicago.

"This took a while, but I never wavered in the belief that we could do this together," explained Tom Lia, Executive Director of NIFSAB. "I thank everyone who made the donations from the bottom of my heart, and I'm so pleased that we could do this for Chicago Fire Department."

Attendees were joined by Fire Commissioner Richard Ford II, Deputy Fire Commissioner Timothy Sampey, Commander George Dowling, Lieutenant Paul Clark, and Lieutenant Michael Divita.

"We are happy for the cooperation between the fire department and the fire sprinkler industry," said Fire Commissioner Richard Ford II. "Fighting a fire in a high-rise has unique complexities and the more training the department can accomplish is always beneficial. I hope the partnership our organizations have formed will continue to grow."

Fire deaths in the United States and around the world are unacceptable. Over 3,000 people die from fires each year in the U.S., and some experts predict that this number will begin to rise because of modern furnishings and materials inside our homes. While we have reduced fire deaths in commercial occupancies, the number of fires in structures continue to rise. These fires create significant risks to firefighters, which average over 100 deaths annually in the line of duty.

"We applaud Chicago's fire service leaders who are supporting life safety issues that will save lives," shared NFSA President Shane Ray. "We refer to our work with fire departments as 'partners in progress' and this example underscores the importance of this. Congratulations to NIFSAB and Chicago Fire Department on this partnership."

About the National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA): NFSA was founded in 1905 and wants to create a more fire safe world, and works to heighten the awareness of the importance of fire sprinkler systems from homes to high-rise and all occupancies in between. The Association is an inclusive organization made up of dedicated and committed members of a progressive life-saving industry. This industry manufactures, designs, supplies, installs, inspects, and services the world's most effective system in saving lives and property from uncontrolled structural fires. For more information about fire sprinklers, how they work and access to additional resources and information, visit www.nfsa.org for the latest material, statistics and a dedicated team of fire safety advocates ready to serve all stakeholders in order to fulfill the vision of a safer world.

Contact: Vickie Pritchett

615-533-0305

pritchett@nfsa.org

SOURCE National Fire Sprinkler Association

