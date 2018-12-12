National Football League Brings Its Future Talents To Las Vegas

"We're thrilled to be selected for this special event and cannot wait to show the NFL and the world a true Las Vegas experience for the draft," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). "The eyes of football fans from around the world will be on Las Vegas in 2020, and our resort partners on the Las Vegas Strip will ensure the draft is as entertaining as our destination."

The excitement about NFL football coming to Las Vegas has revved up the community, and the icons of the city all came out to welcome the NFL Draft with a video message to the league. To view the full video, please click here.

"The addition of the NFL Draft to the destination's roster is a clear testament to Las Vegas becoming not just the entertainment capital of the world, but also the sports capital of the world," said Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, chairman of the LVCVA board of directors. "We thank the NFL for this vote of confidence, and we promise a celebration that only Las Vegas can deliver."

For more information on Las Vegas and to stay up to date on the city's plans for the 2020 NFL Draft, please click here.

