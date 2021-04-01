National Football League Taps Genius Sports Group As Exclusive Distributor of Official League Data

The strategic partnership is an important element to the League's broader approach to legalized sports betting. Together, NFL and Genius will drive the continued innovation of the NFL's data feeds to provide fans with accurate, fast, and robust statistics and content. As the NFL continues to engage fans through legalized sports betting, the use of licensed official League data ensures that fans everywhere have the best user experience along with consumer protections. Genius will also have the right to distribute live audio-visual (AV) game feeds to sportsbooks in international markets.

"We're excited to welcome Genius Sports to the NFL family," said Kevin LaForce, Senior Vice President, Media Strategy and Business Development for the NFL. "We look forward to working with Genius as we continue to innovate and enhance NFL content on media and betting platforms."

In addition, Genius will represent the NFL's legalized sports betting advertising inventory across the NFL's owned and operated digital platforms in the US and international markets. These assets will equip Genius with the necessary tools to drive key sports wagering metrics of turnover and player acquisition over the lifetime of the deal.

"Genius is proud and delighted to partner exclusively with the NFL to establish a new era of digital fan engagement for professional sports leagues everywhere," said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. "Our technology leads the world in the convergence of official data, betting, streaming, and digital media and we are excited to bring our unique capabilities to the world's preeminent sports league."

Integrity of the game is at the center of all the NFL's legalized sports betting ventures, and Genius will support the NFL's efforts through comprehensive integrity services to monitor betting across all NFL games (preseason, regular season, and postseason) and tentpole events. The NFL and its Clubs will also have access to Genius' integrity education programs to ensure the continuation of the NFL's high standard for integrity.

Media Contacts:

NFL

Alex Riethmiller, Vice President of Communications

954.599.4154

[email protected]

Genius Sports Group Limited :

Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer

+1 (202) 766-4430

[email protected]

Tristan Peniston-Bird, The One Nine Three Group

+44 7772 031 886

[email protected]

Investor Contacts:

Brandon Bukstel, IR Manager

+1 (954) 554 7932

[email protected]

About Genius Sports Group

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, Premier League, FIBA, NCAA and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

SOURCE Genius Sports

Related Links

geniussports.com

