National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect Launches National Effort to Fix One of Society's Greatest Problems

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect (EndCAN) – founded earlier this year with the goal of eliminating child abuse and neglect within our lifetime – is partnering with Research!America to convene a panel of experts on Sept. 25 focusing on the health impact of child abuse and neglect. The panel will discuss how changing the perception of child abuse and neglect from just a social and legal problem to a health, mental health and public health issue will lead to advancements in treatment and prevention.

This event will serve as a kickoff of a national public awareness campaign aimed at addressing one of society's toughest challenges, child abuse and neglect. EndCAN will also announce significant new funding from a prominent national foundation.

WHO:

Christina Bethell , professor, Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University

, professor, Bloomberg Dr. Howard Dubowitz , professor of pediatrics and director of the Center for Families, University of Maryland School of Medicine

, professor of pediatrics and director of the Center for Families, Marva Hammons , executive vice president of child and family services, Casey Family Programs

, executive vice president of child and family services, Casey Family Programs Valerie Maholmes , chief of pediatric trauma and critical illness branch, National Institutes of Health

, chief of pediatric trauma and critical illness branch, National Institutes of Health Dr. Richard D. Krugman , co-founder, National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect

, co-founder, National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect Lori Poland , kidnapping survivor and co-founder, National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect

, kidnapping survivor and co-founder, National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect Mary Woolley , president, Research!America

WHAT: The launch of an EndCAN-led nationwide campaign to increase research, training, prevention and advocacy to address more adequately the health impacts of child abuse and neglect. A panel will discuss the implications of a mental and public health approach, including how it could end child abuse and neglect within our lifetime.

WHEN:



Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018



8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

WHERE:



The National Press Club



First Amendment Lounge



1529 14th St. NW, 13th floor



Washington, DC

RSVP: This event is free and open to credentialed members of the media. Please contact Amy Fletcher Faircloth.

The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect (EndCAN) is a 501(c)3 fundraising and grantmaking organization founded in 2018 by professionals who have dedicated their lives to helping others. EndCAN is committed to collaborating with national agencies and organizations working tirelessly to combat abuse and neglect.

Endcan.org

Contact information:



Amy Fletcher Faircloth



info@afmcommunications.com



(720) 460-0276

SOURCE National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect

