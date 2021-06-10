National Grid Renewables' Operating 40 MW Michigan Solar Portfolio Constructed by Michigan Workers, Will Provide Millions in Economic Benefit

National Grid Renewables contracted with Michigan-based Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor J. Ranck Electric, Inc. to construct the projects, and during peak construction MiSolar employed approximately 160 workers, 95% of which were recruited from communities within 100 miles of each site. Additional MiSolar job and economic benefits resulted from utilizing Michigan-based subcontractors, including The Hydaker-Wheatlake Company, based out of Reed City, Michigan.

"As a Michigan-based company, The Hydaker-Wheatlake Company was proud to help construct the MiSolar Portfolio," stated Neil Wallerstrom, General Foreman, The Hydaker-Wheatlake Company. "Solar projects like the MiSolar Portfolio provide economic benefits for Michigan residents at the local and state level. Throughout the construction process of both project substations, we were able to hire Michigan residents and were pleased to support local hardware stores, hotels, and restaurants."

Now operational, three full-time operations and maintenance staff work at the MiSolar project sites. During the first 20 years of operation, MiSolar is projected to further benefit the community through the creation of approximately $6 million in new tax revenue, based on current Michigan law. Throughout that same time period, using the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator, the combined projects are estimated to offset carbon dioxide emissions by over 50,000 metric tons annually.

"Our company has a long history in Michigan, and we are proud to support the state and local economies through the creation of new tax revenue and jobs that result from these projects," stated David Reamer, Head of Development, US Onshore Renewables for National Grid Renewables. "Thank you to the residents of Clinton and Monroe Counties for welcoming us into your communities."

"In support of the company's triple bottom line strategy to serve the People, Planet and Prosperity in Michigan, Consumers Energy has committed to achieve a net-zero carbon energy future," said Tim Sparks, Vice President of Electric Grid Integration at Consumers Energy. "Projects like these National Grid Renewables' solar projects will produce clean, renewable energy and will help us realize our Clean Energy Plan. It is exciting to have two of their large-scale projects online, and we thank National Grid Renewables for their shared clean energy vision."

About National Grid Renewables

National Grid Renewables, part of the competitive, unregulated National Grid Ventures division of National Grid (NYSE: NGG), develops, owns and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind and battery storage. As a farmer-friendly and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables develops projects for corporations and utilities that seek to repower America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future.

National Grid Renewables has a robust development pipeline of wind, solar and battery storage projects in various stages of development throughout the United States, as well as geographically diverse operational assets across the country. It supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

Contact:

Lindsay T. Smith

Director, Marketing & Communications

National Grid Renewables

[email protected]

Media Relations: 612-429-7050

SOURCE National Grid Renewables