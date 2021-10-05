National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC)Awards CALNET, Inc. Prime Contract for System Parametric Information Relational Intelligence Tool (SPIRIT-II)

RESTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CALNET announced today that it has won an award to provide services for software, system enhancements and maintenance for the System Parametric Information Relational Intelligence Tool (SPIRIT) for the National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC) in Charlottesville, VA.

SPIRIT is a software application designed to maintain characteristic and performance data on foreign military equipment in a relational database environment. SPIRIT's mission is to provide information regarding a piece of military equipment's overall capability and vulnerability. By consulting the SPIRIT software, a commander can acquire detailed intelligence on the equipment so informed decisions can be made when confronted by an enemy utilizing it. NGIC IT is transitioning from legacy development approaches and monolithic systems management to Development Security and Operations (DevSecOps [DSO]) practices. In addition, the NGIC requires solutions that address innovation and agility in the delivery of high-quality software and systems for the modernized environment.