National Groups Call on U.S. Federal Health Agency Leaders to Stand Strong for Science Over Politics in the Fight Against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Aging Research (Alliance) and 78 other national organizations representing patients, healthcare providers, and multi-stakeholder coalitions signed a letter directed to the leaders of federal health care agencies urging them to rise above the political considerations and focus on providing the American public with information about the well-established guidelines in place to ensure safe and effective COVID-19 prevention, detection, and treatment. Information and decisions that are perceived as anything less than science-based weaken the public's confidence in research and innovation, and hinder adherence to mitigation efforts. In fact, a recent STAT/Harris poll found 78 percent of Americans worry the COVID-19 vaccine approval process is being driven by politics rather than science. It is this sentiment that federal government health officials must work with trusted partners to change if they intend to curb the deadly spread of COVID-19 and encourage widespread acceptance of an effective vaccine.

"Public perception of political influence in scientific decision-making is causing widespread confusion and distrust. We call on our federal health agency leaders to be straight with policymakers and the public about what lies ahead in the fight against COVID-19, without sugarcoating or political spin," said Susan Peschin, MHS, President and CEO of the Alliance for Aging Research, which spearheaded the effort. "As our letter states, 'stand strong, and we will join with you to communicate that scientists are leading the way to ensure treatments and vaccines are safe and effective—and in turn—lead the nation to full recovery.' The stakes couldn't be higher."

The letter, published today in the Washington, DC, edition of the Wall Street Journal to reach a wide swath of federal decisionmakers ahead of tomorrow's Senate HELP hearing, COVID-19: An Update on the Federal Response, emphasizes the vital role American public health officials play in the prevention, detection, and treatment of the coronavirus. The letter outlines:

To promote public health and economic recovery, government decisions must be based on evidence – not politics or individual interests.

By clearly explaining the processes in place to ensure scientific rigor, federal agencies and government leaders will build the confidence and public trust necessary for America to meet this challenge.

Evidence derived from clinical trials that meet FDA standards should drive assessment of which COVID-19 therapeutics are safe and effective.

Routine, rapid, accurate, and easy-to-access COVID-19 testing—followed by timely and efficient contact tracing—is needed to help prevent community spread.

The 79 organizations listed below signed the letter:

AcademyHealth

Aging Life Care Association

AliveAndKickn

Alliance for Aging Research

Alpha-1 Foundation

Alstrom Syndrome International

American Academy of Family Physicians

American Academy of Neurology

American Academy of Pediatrics

American Anthropological Association

American Association for Dental Research

American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy

American Association on Health and Disability

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

American College of Physicians

American Geriatrics Society

American Medical Association

American Nurses Association

American Pharmacists Association

American Psychiatric Association

American Society for Cell Biology

American Society of Consultant Pharmacists

American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene

Arthritis Foundation

Association of American Medical Colleges

Association of Black Cardiologists

Association of Jewish Aging Services

Association of Schools and Colleges of Optometry (ASCO)

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

Big Cities Health Coalition

Biophysical Society

CancerCare

Caregiver Action Network

Coalition for the Life Sciences

Entomological Society of America

Epilepsy Foundation

Everylife Foundation for Rare Diseases

Families USA

Federation of American Scientists

FORCE: Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered

Friends of Cancer Research

Global Healthy Living Foundation

Global Liver Institute

GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

HealthyWomen

Hermansky-Pudlak Syndrome Network

Infectious Diseases Society of America

Lakeshore Foundation

Lupus and Allied Diseases Association, Inc.

Lupus Foundation of America

Men's Health Network

Mended Hearts

MLD Foundation

National Association of Social Workers (NASW)

National Breast Cancer Coalition

National Communication Association

National Consumers League

National Foundation for Infectious Diseases

National Health Council

National Hispanic Medical Association

National Medical Association

National Minority Quality Forum

National Organization for Rare Disorders

National Psoriasis Foundation

National Treasury Employees Union (representing the employees of FDA)

NBIA Disorders Association

Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation

Prevent Blindness

Prostate Cancer International

Public Affairs Council

Spina Bifida Association

StopAfib.org

The Arc of the United States

The Gerontological Society of America

The Mended Hearts, Inc

Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy, University of the Pacific

Tribal Ground LLC

USP

About the Alliance for Aging Research

The Alliance for Aging Research is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the pace of scientific discoveries and their application to vastly improve the universal human experience of aging and health. The Alliance believes advances in research help people live longer, happier, more productive lives and reduce healthcare costs over the long term. For more than 30 years, the Alliance has guided efforts to substantially increase funding and focus for aging at the National Institutes of Health and Food and Drug Administration; built influential coalitions to guide groundbreaking regulatory improvements for age-related diseases; and created award-winning, high-impact educational materials to improve the health and well-being of older adults and their family caregivers. For more information, visit www.agingresearch.org.

