National Gypsum Company Announces New Digital Platform Launch

The new digital platform includes a family of websites dedicated to the National Gypsum, Gold Bond, PermaBASE, ProForm and PURPLE brands. While each site is accessible through the National Gypsum ® website at nationalgypsum.com, they are also available from their own uniform resource locators (URL): nationalgypsum.com, goldbondbuilding.com , permabase.com , proformfinishing.com , and askforpurple.com .

"To construct the highest quality walls, floors and ceilings, provide a durable and superior finish, or enhance the resiliency of a roof, our new multi-website platform has you covered," said Jay Watt, director of marketing. "We designed the new sites to be a trusted resource for product information, technical support, ideas and inspiration all in one place while helping to educate visitors about the importance of choosing our family of brands."

Visitors to the sites will be greeted with a long list of functionality and navigation enhancements, including:

An empowered search function across all platforms with product filtering, enabling users to find product and project information quickly and easily.

An advanced Submittal Builder, which allows the user to search the product list based on project requirements, select the documents needed for the submittal, and simply "Add to Cart" to access the documents.

A user-friendly, eye-catching section of customized content tailored to the user's preferences, such as product applications, project profiles, new products and news.

An integrated and expanded Design and Resource Center that houses a robust library of tools, resources and continuing education opportunities.

"We strive to be a leader in quality, customer service and innovation, and believe that includes providing easy-to-use, advanced websites that empower our partners to get to the best solutions for their business," said Bo Hussey, advertising, creative and digital lead. "With product information, tools and resources that are easy to find, the new National Gypsum platform will become the digital resource for architects, contractors and distributors."

To explore the fully redesigned multi-website platform, visit NationalGypsum.com.

About National Gypsum

National Gypsum Company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and is the exclusive service provider of reliable, high-performance building products manufactured by our affiliate companies and marketed under the Gold Bond®, ProForm® and PermaBASE® brands. The National Gypsum® name – through our Gold Bond, ProForm and PermaBASE product lines – has been synonymous with high-quality, innovative products and exceptional customer service since 1925. To learn more, visit Nationalgypsum.com.

SOURCE National Gypsum Company

