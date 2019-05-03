National Health Care Leaders Join Forces In Nashville to Address The Industry's Most Pressing Topics

CHICAGO, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott Will & Emery will convene leaders from the Physician Practice Management (PPM) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) sectors at the 2019 Physician Practice Management and ASC Symposium, held May 7-8 at Nashville's Music City Center. During this annual two-day event, presenters and attendees will come together to identify and discuss the unique issues and opportunities facing both the PPM and ASC industries.

"It's exciting to bring together key PPM and ASC industry players in Nashville, the epicenter for health care," explained Jerry Sokol, partner and Symposium Co-Chair. "This unprecedented event will enable industry leaders to address the critical business, transactional and regulatory issues impacting their growth and profitability, including taking a deep dive into industry trends. Additionally, the on-site networking opportunities will provide ways to directly share best practices, to help attendees achieve their business objectives."

The Symposium discussions will explore a variety of critical issues facing the PPM and ASC industries, including:

The sustainability of the ongoing and rapid PPM proliferation: what is working and what is not.

How increased physician practice consolidation is affecting ASC companies and health systems.

The current state of transactions in the PPM space, including hot sectors and valuation trends.

The impact of new reimbursement and regulatory changes on PPM and ASC revenue and profitability.

More than 700 industry executives will gather to share their perspectives over the course of this event.

Panel session topics include:

State of the PPM and ASC Industries

PPM and ASC 2019 Transaction Outlook

Washington Update – Reading the Tea Leaves

Private Equity's View on PPMs

PPM and ASC Company Acquisition Strategies

Alternative Options for Physicians: Minority Transactions and Affiliation Models

PPM-ASC-Health System Collaborations

The Next Generation of PPM Models and Structures

Physician Compensation and Alignment Strategies

Adding Real Value to Managed Practices

Presenting companies include:

Advanced Dermatology

AMSURG

Bain Capital

BDO USA

Covenant Surgical Partners

Deloitte

Dental Care Alliance

DuPage Medical Group

Envision Healthcare

EyeCare Services Partners

Gastro Health, LLC

H.I.G. Capital

Jefferies LLC

Lee Equity Partners

MEDNAX, Inc.

Physicians Endoscopy

Radiology Partners

Steward Heath Care

Surgery Partners

Surgical Care Affiliates

United Surgical Partners International

