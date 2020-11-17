National Health Foundation Tackles Food Insecurity with Drive-Thru Food Distribution

In an effort to meet the immediate food needs of families in vulnerable communities like Pico-Union, National Health Foundation (NHF) has partnered with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Office of Los Angeles County Board Supervisor Hilda Solis, and the Office of Councilmember Gil Cedillo to host a drive-thru food distribution on Friday, November 20 th .

"This event is NHF's direct response to meeting immediate food needs of families in Pico-Union," shares President & CEO, Kelly Bruno. "Even prior to the pandemic, families in Pico-Union were experiencing some level of food insecurity. But the pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing health inequities, so inevitably food insecurity has grown significantly in vulnerable communities like Pico-Union."

"We are grateful to NHF for distributing much needed food to our children, youth, and families in my district. In these challenging times, we need partners like NHF to continue providing these valuable resources as COVID-19 continues to devastate our communities," stated Los Angeles City Councilmember Gil Cedillo.

The drive-thru food distribution will be hosted in front of NHF's Pico-Union Recuperative Care facility at 1032 W. 18th Street from 1p-5p on Friday, November 20th. Items for distribution will include shelf-stable foods like beans and rice as well as fresh produce. The team is prepared to distribute food for up to 500 vehicles and will have limited supplies for community members who appear as walk-ups. The event will be held in compliance with local and statewide guidelines to ensure the safety of all participants including mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing by keeping a minimum distance of six feet apart.

If you are interested in covering the event or learning more about NHF's work to address food insecurity, please connect with Stephany Rodas via phone (213) 706-1859 or email at [email protected] .

Founded in 1973, National Health Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation that works within communities to eliminate barriers to health, address the root causes of poor health, and advocate and empower under-resourced communities to find solutions that lead to lasting change. Embracing the guiding philosophy that health begins where we live, learn, work and play, the organization's advocacy and work focuses on four key areas: housing, food access, built environments and education.

