National Hearing Health Campaign Unifies Hundreds of Hearing Health Centers

Untreated hearing loss can have serious consequences:

FREE hearing assessments in 2019:

These hearing health centers are offering FREE hearing assessments to make it easy for people to proactively identify and treat hearing loss sooner, potentially reducing its impact on their lives. The campaign encourages people, especially age 60 and older, to get their hearing checked and begin monitoring their hearing health, annually.

Leslie P. Soiles, Au.D., who serves as chief audiologist for The Campaign for Better Hearing in the United States, said, "Hearing loss can negatively impact you socially, physically and financially—but that's not the only possible outcome." Dr. Soiles, who lives with hearing loss and wears hearing aids, advises, "More than 90 percent of Americans with hearing loss can be treated with hearing aids. But first, they must have their hearing assessed before they can take back their lives."

Bananas are rich in potassium, supporting the fluid in the inner ear, which preserves and promotes hearing. Therefore, the Campaign for Better Hearing's awareness campaign is themed "Go Bananas" and will be attending events around the country, from festivals to fairs to educational forums, all intended to promote hearing health.

Take the next step now – Test your ears at 60 years

A complimentary hearing assessment should take about 30-45 minutes and can provide valuable information about your hearing. Schedule your FREE hearing assessment now.

Call 866-837-8286 (866-TEST-AT-60) or visit us at CampaignForBetterHearing.us.

About The Campaign for Better Hearing (U.S.)

Supported by hearing healthcare providers across the country, The Campaign for Better Hearing is a hearing healthcare initiative intended to educate and put hearing health on people's annual healthcare agenda. The program encourages Americans age 60 and older to contact the Campaign and schedule a FREE hearing assessment to support its Give Back program. For more information on the program, or to invite the campaign to an event near you, please contact us at info@CampaignForBetterHearing.us.

Campaign for Better Hearing

info@CampaignForBetterHearing.us

SOURCE The Campaign for Better Hearing

