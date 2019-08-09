National Heritage Academies Schools Rank Top Spots in 2020 Best Charter Elementary Schools in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Niche releases a comprehensive list of the best schools across the country based on a variety of criteria. National Heritage Academies (NHA) tops the 2020 Best Charter Elementary Schools in Michigan list with Eagle Crest Charter Academy, based in Holland, Mich., taking the No.1 spot, and 24 NHA schools across the state ranking in the top 47.

"The hard-working staff at our schools ensure our students receive a quality education, and I am proud to see their efforts being recognized," NHA CEO Brian Britton said. "We are honored that our schools received this national recognition."

This recognition comes during National Back to School Month, which takes place throughout August, and ahead of Michigan schools heading back for the 2019-20 year in the coming weeks.

NHA's 2020 Best Charter Elementary Schools in Michigan:



– Eagle Crest Charter Academy, No. 1: A+ grade.

– South Arbor Charter Academy, No. 2: A+ grade.

– Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy, No. 3: A+ grade.

– Canton Charter Academy, No. 4: A grade.

– Achieve Charter Academy, No. 5: A grade.

– South Canton Scholars Charter Academy, No. 7: A grade.

– Cross Creek Charter Academy, No. 9: A grade.

– Excel Charter Academy, No. 10: A grade.

– Chandler Woods Charter Academy, No. 11: A grade.

– Walker Charter Academy, No. 14: A- grade.

– Keystone Academy, No. 17: A- grade.

– Vanguard Charter Academy, No. 19: A- grade.

– South Pointe Scholars Charter Academy, No. 24: A- grade.

– Hamtramck Academy, No. 25: B+ grade.

– Grand River Academy, No. 26: B+ grade.

– Triumph Academy, No. 28: B+ grade.

– Vanderbilt Charter Academy, No. 32: B grade.

– Paragon Charter Academy, No. 34: B grade.

– Windemere Park Charter Academy, No. 35: B grade.

– Fortis Academy, No. 36: B grade.

– Quest Charter Academy, No. 42: B grade.

– Knapp Charter Academy, No. 43: B grade.

– East Arbor Charter Academy, No. 45: B grade.

– Ridge Park Charter Academy, No. 47: B grade.

The rankings are based on a rigorous analysis of key statistics and reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Read more about Niche's process here.

About National Heritage Academies:

National Heritage Academies is a network of 88 tuition-free, public charter schools across nine states, serving more than 60,000 students in kindergarten- through eighth-grade. For more information, visit nhaschools.com.

