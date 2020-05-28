National Hispanic Medical Association Launches Virtual Briefing Series on COVID-19

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA) is partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), AllofUs Research - National Institutes of Health, Amgen, Aetna Foundation – CVS Health, Compassion and Choices, and Pfizer Inc to support our Monthly Virtual Briefing Series on COVID-19 to share strategies on reducing health disparities in our Latino and other vulnerable communities across the U.S. The focus will be on improving quality of life during COVID-19 for the most impacted – patients with hypertension and heart disease, diabetes, HIV, cancer, asthma, youth who vape, and health care and food industry and other front line workers.

"NHMA represents Latino physicians and works with our network of Latino, African American, Native American and Asian American health professionals who are all an inspiration as they work tirelessly," said Dr. Elena Rios, President & CEO, NHMA, "and we are going to showcase their efforts to decrease health disparities at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic."

NHMA's Virtual Briefing Series will be at 7:00 – 8:00 pm EDT on the following dates, and more information is at www.NHMAmd.org:

- May 28th: Caring for Chronic Disease Patients – Bronx, Los Angeles, New Orleans physicians tell their stories on new ways to care for their patients with hypertension, diabetes, obesity, HIV, and those youth who vape under COVID-19

- June 24th: Mental Health and Latinos – US Mexico Border issues, physician and nurse burnout, and depression in our families

- July 22nd: Health Care Delivery Impact – immigrant health care innovation, telemedicine, and public health efforts

- August 27th: Dealing with End of Life – planning issues, caregiver and home health care assistance

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives and everyone needs to understand how to stay safe with social distancing and handwashing and wearing masks and following public health guidelines in your region. As the country starts to reopen, we must stay vigilant and be aware of how to work with the most hard-hit communities. NHMA and its partners, through the Virtual Briefing Series on COVID-19, will share innovative ideas to help your communities.

About NHMA

Established in Washington, DC, NHMA represents over 50,000 Hispanic physicians with the mission to improve the health of Hispanics and other underserved. For more information go to www.NHMAmd.org

