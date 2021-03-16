National Hispanic Medical Association to Announce CDC-supported #Vaccinate4All Campaign at Annual Conference

CDC-supported Vaccinate4All campaign encourages COVID-19 vaccine participation among Latino communities Tweet this

As the most-trusted messenger for Hispanic health providers, NHMA is committed to cultivating partnerships and collaborations that support the interests of the 50,000+ licensed Hispanic physicians we serve. The #Vaccinate4All campaign is one of many collaborations that NHMA plans to champion for in the months and years ahead.

For 24 years, NHMA's Annual Conference has drawn attendees from medical practices, clinics and hospitals who are motivated by the same goal––improving the healthcare of Hispanic populations and reducing health disparities in underserved communities.

Over the course of four days, experts such as Melissa Nunez-Smith, MD, MHS, White House Equity Task Force; RADM Felicia Collins, MD, MPH, FAAP, Acting Assistant Secretary of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); and Lee Fleisher, MD, Medical Officer of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will discuss strategies and cast vision for the public and private sector that will increase access to quality healthcare for Latino families.

We have the honor of welcoming Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-36), chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, MD, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who will also receive the 2021 Hispanic Health Leadership Award, and several other leading public health officials.

Many thanks to our co-collaborators, media partners, and national sponsor, Centene Corporation, for their support of and participation at our 24th Annual Conference.

About the NHMA

Established in 1994 in Washington, DC, the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA) is a non-profit association representing the interests of 50,000 licensed Hispanic physicians in the United States. The mission of the organization is to empower Hispanic physicians to lead efforts to improve the health of Hispanic and other underserved populations in collaboration with Hispanic state medical societies, residents, and medical students, and other public and private sector partners. Visit nhmamd.org to learn more.

National Hispanic Medical Association

