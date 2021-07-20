National Homebuilder Announces New Section in Jarrell's Sonterra West Development

"We're thrilled to be opening our second section in this outstanding location, offering homebuyers convenient access to the greater Austin area in a tranquil setting with great planned amenities," said Brian Bekker, Austin Division President. "And with a variety of inspired single- and two-story floor plans, we'll have a great selection for homebuyers to choose from."

MORE ABOUT COOL WATER AT SONTERRA:

From the upper $200s

Six single-story floor plans and seven two-story floor plans (13 total)

3 to 5 bedrooms

2 to 4 baths

Up to 2,560 square feet

2-bay garages

Included 42" kitchen cabinets, smart home package, appliances, blinds and more

Community address:

508 Bailey Park Drive

Jarrell, TX 76537

For more information, call 512.884.5788.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

