National Homebuilder 'Builds Joy' for the Holidays

A handful are chosen and funded, and the selected team members are given the chance to bring their ideas to fruition. This year's projects touched lives in seven states, representing team members from 10 offices across the country—from California to Florida. The crowdsourced acts of kindness ranged from honoring a team member's late son by helping fund a rec center in his honor, giving a boost to a beloved trade partner battling breast cancer, and creating 'backpacks of love' for children entering foster care.

"Each year, I am simply overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness and generosity our innately kind team members show," Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer said. "Build Joy allows our people the opportunity to give back to organizations or causes near-and-dear to their hearts. More often than not, they have personal connections and deep ties to these organizations—making this program all the more meaningful."

One of the 2019 'Joy Builders' was Phoenix Community Sales Manager Frank Smith. Inspired by his daughter who is studying early education, he wanted to 'Build Joy' by paying off school lunch debt at Title I schools—where 40 percent of students come from families below the poverty level. "When I learned that kids who have accrued lunch debt are given an alternative lunch or simply go hungry, I knew I wanted to do something to help," said Smith.

With the $1,000 grant from Taylor Morrison paired with additional funds raised from his sales teammates, Frank was able to pay off the student lunch debt at four local elementary schools. "The effort by the team at Taylor Morrison will help families head into the holidays knowing they owe a little less money, and maybe, they can pass that along to the kids," he added.

The 11 'Joy Builders' recorded their projects in self-produced video journals, sharing their inspiration, documenting their volunteer efforts and inviting others to share the joy of giving back. View their #BuildJoy videos and read their inspirational stories at www.taylormorrison.com/build-joy.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research from 2016 to 2019. Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., the company operates under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes. Taylor Morrison serves a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55-plus buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and distinctive detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence. For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

