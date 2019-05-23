National Industrial Hemp Council Launches Industrial Specific Hemp Association

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Industrial Hemp Council (NIHC) is promoting the economic viability of the hemp industry, providing leadership consistent with sustainable agriculture and stewardship of natural resources, and creating and furthering market opportunities for the North American hemp industry. NIHC is also focusing on the consumers' right-to-know through truth in labelling and on their right to be safe. The nationally recognized law firm of Beveridge and Diamond is a founding corporate sponsor.

NIHC is organized as a business association under IRS tax law 501(c)(6). Its goal is to provide quality networking and information-sharing meetings along with digital resources for members — from farmers to consumers. NIHC will be the global advocate for North American industrial hemp, promoting trade in hemp and its products, improving the regulatory framework, and smoothing the path for hemp to be the newest agricultural commodity.

NIHC's main goal is to create partnerships amongst individuals, associations, companies and affiliated businesses to foster seamless networks throughout the supply chain to provide:

Increased hemp market-share

Strategies for improved hemp product performance

Sales-building expertise to CBD producers, mills, manufacturers and retailers globally

A regulatory framework domestically and internationally that provides the seamless and legal commerce of industrial hemp

Safe and sustainable consumer products

The NIHC membership is comprised of farmers, manufacturers, financers, supply chain logistics and retailers. NIHC is currently accepting membership applications from those interested in or those already active in the hemp business, including but not limited to financial institutions, startups and affiliated groups such as law firms and insurance companies.

NIHC is the only national level representative focused exclusively on hemp. It does not represent marijuana interests. An inaugural meeting, the 2019 Hemp Business Summit, will be held August 12-13, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. NIHC is excited to have Kate Greenberg, Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture as keynote speaker.

Bill Hawks, former U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary of Marketing and Regulatory Programs and current NIHC board member, said, "I am excited to be with an organization that will be the tip of the spear in Washington, D.C. to create a more cooperative and collaborative environment atmosphere with regulators and legislators for the hemp industry and all who have a financial interest in an environmentally sustainable industry."

The founding members of the NIHC are: (see hempindustrial.com)

SOURCE National Industrial Hemp Council