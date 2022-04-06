National Institute for Reproductive Health (NIRH) Announces Honorees for 2022 Champions of Choice Awards Luncheon

Award-winning Actress/Comedian/Director/Producer Amy Schumer, Emmy-nominated Actress/Comedian Cecily Strong, President/CEO of Desert Star Family Planning Dr. DeShawn Taylor to be Honored for their Continuous Support of Reproductive Freedom

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Reproductive Health (NIRH) and NIRH Action Fund is proud to announce the honorees for its annual Champions of Choice awards luncheon to be held Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 12:00pm – 2:00pm ET at Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W 54th St.) in New York City. Known as the New York's premiere reproductive rights events and attended by more than 500 prominent leaders in philanthropy, business, media, and politics, this year's event will recognize three individuals for their ongoing commitment and use of influence to advocate for reproductive health, rights, and justice. The program will be emceed by media personality Aisha C. Mills, a member of the NIRH Action Fund Board of Directors.

Champions of Choice

The 2022 honorees include actress/comedian/director/producer Amy Schumer, Emmy-nominated actress/comedian Cecily Strong and President/CEO of Desert Star Family Planning Dr. DeShawn Taylor.

Champions of Choice is co-chaired by board members Dr. Cailin Fiss, Dr. Elizabeth Comen and filmmaker Dawn Porter. Honorary Chairs include Amy Brenneman (actress, writer, producer, activist), Kate Walsh (actress, entrepreneur, activist), Alysia Reiner (actress, producer), Merrin Dungey (actress, producer), Bonnie Fuller (CEO/editor of Hollywood Life), Lysa Heslov (director/producer), Lara Marcon (philanthropist), Nancy Silverman (philanthropist) and Lola C. West (financial advisor, change-maker).

"In 2022, reproductive freedom is being threatened like never before, with the Supreme Court set to overturn Roe v. Wade and multiple states having already banned abortion," says Andrea Miller, President of the National Institute for Reproductive Health and NIRH Action Fund. "None of us can fight this battle alone – that's why we're thrilled to come together with abortion providers, activists, advocates, philanthropists, elected officials, and cultural leaders willing to use their platforms to destigmatize abortion care and speak truth to power."

The National Institute for Reproductive Health (NIRH) and the National Institute for Reproductive Health Action Fund (NIRH Action Fund) are advocacy groups that fight for just and equitable access to reproductive health care and build political power for reproductive freedom. NIRH and its Action Fund launch campaigns, change policy, and elect candidates, all by working hand-in-hand with reproductive health, rights, and justice organizations in states and cities across the country. What makes NIRH unique is their approach of going on the offense to pass laws to ensure people get the care they need, while putting protections in place to counter efforts to further erode access to abortion, contraception, and maternal health care. NIRH's approach to advocacy, policy, and politics strives to center the people who are most impacted by barriers to care, historically underserved, and often under-represented -- Black women and Black communities, Indigenous and other communities of color, low-income people, young people, and immigrants.

In past years, NIRH has honored important policymakers including Representative Ayanna Pressley, United States Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, NYS Senator & Majority leader Andrea Stewart Cousins, NYS Assembly member & Speaker Carl E. Hastie, and former Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg; those in popular culture and the media who have made it a priority to speak out on these issues, including Joanna Coles, Whoopi Goldberg, Kate Walsh, and Lizz Winstead; and courageous independent abortion providers such as Kwajelyn Jackson and Amy Hagstrom Miller.

Tickets for the Champions of Choice luncheon are $500 per person and can be purchased at www.nirhealth.org. Sponsorship opportunities are still available and can be directed to Shannon Carey at [email protected] .



