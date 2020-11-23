National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) Selects Metabolon, Inc. for COVID-19 Study

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc. will participate in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, Immunophenotyping Assessment in a COVID-19 Cohort, or IMPACC, study (grant no: 5U19AI118602-04).

Analysis of the data generated from this novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) study, being led by researchers at the Precision Vaccines Program (PVP) at Boston Children's Hospital is examining how the human immune system responds to SARS-CoV-2 infection with a focus on defining biomarkers of COVID-19 severity and outcome. Metabolon will characterize the impact of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on the human plasma metabolome.

"It's an honor to collaborate with NIAID and participating researchers across the U.S. on the IMPACC study to assess and precisely characterize the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on health," said Greg Michelotti, Ph.D., Scientific Director, Metabolon, Inc. "Metabolomics provides a detailed snapshot of the phenotype, enabling deeper understanding of health and disease. The actionable metabolomics insights will help inform development of diagnostics, prognostics, therapeutics and vaccines to address the COVID-19 pandemic."

This study with NIAID also involves supporting the PVP's Clinical Data Collection Center (CDCC) in their efforts to integrate clinical data such as age, sex, COVID-19 disease severity and outcomes with systems biology data, including metabolomics.

Dr. Ofer Levy, Director of the PVP at Boston Children's Hospital said: "We are honored to partner with NIAID and Metabolon in this effort to define how the human response to SARS-CoV-2 correlates to COVID severity and outcome. Metabolic features of the immune responses are increasingly recognized as pivotal to disease and health, and we are fortunate to have Metabolon's excellent team by our side as we undertake this critical work."

Metabolomics is fundamental to unlocking the genome and delivering on the promise of multi-omics. The approach supports population health initiatives and gets our world closer to the goal of personalized medicine.

Metabolon will perform global metabolomics on biological samples, including serum, derived from a population of ~1,000 study participants. The samples will be examined across different time points to observe metabolic changes in the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection over time and correlate these with COVID severity and outcome.

About the Precision Vaccines Program

Based at Boston Children's Hospital and Directed by Dr. Ofer Levy, the Precision Vaccines Program (PVP) is a platform to enhance collaboration among academia, government and industry to advance next generation vaccines for vulnerable populations. Featuring ~40 scientists and administrators on site and a broader Precision Vaccines Network of >400 collaborators across the globe, the PVP employs systems vaccinology, human in vitro modeling, adjuvant discovery and development, and human clinical trials to advance next generation vaccines.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics is emerging as the next frontier in 'omics innovation and the key to understanding biology, health and disease. All biological systems continually fuel chemical reactions that produce small molecules, called metabolites, which comprise the metabolome. Metabolomics reveals the comprehensive representation of a phenotype of any biological system by examining the influence of genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors. The data generated by metabolomics studies provides real-time, in vivo insights to advance discoveries for biopharma, population health, consumer products and more.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc., is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver metabolomics data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research in all its applications. Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 2,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific technology and bioinformatics techniques. Our Precision Metabolomics™ Platform has enabled the development of the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Our industry-leading data and translational science experts help our clients address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research, and development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics solutions from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

