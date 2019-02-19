National Institute of Whole Health promotes Patient Advocate Board Certification

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the national board certification exam in Patient Advocacy is now available through the Patient Advocate Certification Board (PACB). The National Institute of Whole Health (NIWH), the only nationally accredited training in patient health advocacy, patient health education, and whole health coaching, offers a 250-hour patient advocacy program.



This training prepares graduates to sit for the PACB exam and earn a national credential as a Patient Health Advocate. The inaugural examination was conducted across the U.S. this past year, with 337 Patient Advocates successfully earning this prestigious certification.

Pioneers of Whole Health Education® and Whole Person Health Care™, NIWH's 3 in 1 Whole Health Education program is the only nationally ICE accredited training which prepares its graduates to sit for this historic and important credential. This represents a vital step for patient advocacy, recognized as an emerging sector of the wider healthcare landscape, with its shifting emphasis on disease prevention, patient education, and shared decision making to insure optimal wellness.

NIWH Program Director, Dr. Georgianna Donadio, who assisted in the credentialing process, says: "NIWH is delighted to see the PACB achieve this historic milestone in patient advocacy. For the past decade NIWH has supported the evidence-based training of patient advocates and is so pleased to offer our graduates the opportunity to earn this exceptional credential for patient advocates."

Connie Sunderhaus, PACB president, states: "Patient advocacy is becoming increasingly distinct as an independent professional domain. Historically populated by skilled practitioners from a variety of professional backgrounds, patient advocates can now demonstrate their knowledge and professionalism by achieving a credential unique to this practice."

The credential must be recertified every three years.

The exam will be conducted twice yearly.

Professional Liability for Patient Advocacy is available.

For more information about NIWH's professional programs in patient health advocacy, Whole Health Education ®, and Whole Health Coaching ™, please visit www.niwh.org.

Registration for the PACB exam is open and can be completed via the PACB website, www.pacboard.org.

National Institute of Whole Health - Since its inception in 1977, the National Institute of Whole Health (NIWH) has held a compelling vision for American health care. The recently updated, multi-award-winning, #1 national bestselling book "Changing Behavior", documents the development and research of Whole Health Education® at various Boston hospitals, which began in 1980. For more information, please visit http://www.niwh.org. Media Contact: e-mail conor@niwh.org or call 888-354-HEAL...

Patient Advocate Certification Board, Inc., is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization focused on development and maintenance of certification for the profession of patient advocacy.

