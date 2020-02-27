National Institute On Retirement Security Hosts 11thth Annual Retirement Policy Conference On March 3rd

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS) will hold its 11th Annual Retirement Policy Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2019, in Washington, D.C. At the event, retirement policy leaders will discuss key challenges impeding retirement security for average Americans and consider pragmatic policy solutions that can to strengthen the nation's weakened retirement infrastructure.

The event will be live webcast via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NIRSResearch/ beginning at 9:15 AM ET.

The event is open to the news media, NIRS members and invited guests. Members of the news media can register here. The full conference agenda is available here.

At the event, bestselling author Alissa Quart will deliver the opening keynote, providing insight from her book, Squeezed: Why Our Families Can't Afford America. She will discuss systemic causes of why the middle class is going broke: life is 30 percent more expensive than it was 30 years ago, education and healthcare costs have skyrocketed, and pensions are disappearing. Conference attendees will receive a complimentary copy of Squeezed and an opportunity to engage with Alissa during a book signing.

Retirement and economic security expert Christian Weller, Professor at the University of Massachusetts-Boston and Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress, will deliver a keynote on a topic that is garnering significant attention from 2020 presidential candidates – Social Security. Dr. Weller will provide an overview of these proposals that go beyond just shoring up Social Security, but look at ways to expand these benefits as Americans are struggling to save for retirement.

Also, Dr. Juliette Cubanski with the Kaiser Family Foundation will deliver a keynote address on a topic further complicating retirement—rising healthcare costs. She also will provide insight from the findings featured in her new issue brief, How Much Do Medicare Beneficiaries Spend Out of Pocket on Health Care?

Also at the conference, NIRS will release new research detailing the economic impact of pensions on America's small towns and rural communities. Also, a panel conversation will preview upcoming NIRS research that updates a report on the unique challenges facing women in retirement. Other panels will examine the critical role that pensions play as a workforce management tool in a labor market that finds employers struggling to recruit and retain employees.

What: 11th Annual Retirement Policy Conference: 2020 Vision: The Future of Retirement



Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020



Time: 8:00 AM – 2:30 PM ET



Location: The Westin City Center, 1400 M Street N.W., Washington, D.C.



Registration: News media registration is available here.

The National Institute on Retirement Security is a not-for-profit organization established to contribute to informed policymaking by fostering a deep understanding of the value of retirement security to employees, employers, and the economy through national research and education programs. Located in Washington, D.C., NIRS has a diverse membership of organizations interested in retirement security including financial services firms, retirement plan sponsors and service providers, and trade associations among others. More information is available at http://www.nirsonline.org.

