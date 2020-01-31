National Institutes of Health's All of Us Education and Enrollment Center Mobile Exhibit Travels to Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institutes of Health's All of Us Education and Enrollment Center is visiting Gadsden on February 5-7 and 11-14 to educate communities about the opportunity to participate in a historic medical research effort. The All of Us Education and Enrollment Center is an interactive mobile exhibit designed to share information about the All of Us Research Program, which aims to collect health data from one million or more people living in the United States––with the goal of accelerating precision medicine.

An individual's personal health can be affected by factors such as geographical location, occupation, ethnicity, genetic health history and more. By gathering health data from one million or more participants, from all walks of life, All of Us hopes to build a data resource rich with diversity—particularly from groups who have historically been underrepresented in biomedical research. This will give researchers a more complete picture of factors that impact health and disease.

Since the tour's launch in the summer of 2017, the Journey has traveled to more than 42 states and 110 communities across the country, helping enroll more than 7,000 participants in the All of Us Research Program. Currently, over 16,400 people in Alabama are among the more than 322,000 people who have already enrolled in the program.

February 5-7 and 11-14, 10AM to 4PM

Quality of Life Health Services

Quality of Life Health Complex

1411 Piedmont Cutoff

Gadsden, AL 35903

For more information about the All of Us Education and Enrollment Center exhibits and schedule updates, please visit joinallofus.org/drive.

About the All of Us Research Program: The mission of the All of Us Research Program is to accelerate health research and medical breakthroughs, enabling individualized prevention, treatment, and care for all of us. The program will partner with one million or more people across the United States to build the most diverse biomedical data resource of its kind, to help researchers gain better insights into the biological, environmental, and behavioral factors that influence health. For more information, visit http://www.JoinAllofUs.org/drive and www.allofus.nih.gov.

SOURCE All of Us Research Program

Related Links

http://www.allofus.nih.gov

