National Instruments Veteran, Tim Stelzer, Joins LineVision as Chief Technology Officer

LineVision's Current CTO and Co-Founder, Nathan Pinney Begins New Role as Chief Scientist

SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LineVision, Inc., the world's leading provider of overhead line monitoring solutions, announced today that Tim Stelzer has joined its team as Chief Technology Officer. Tim will be responsible for guiding the company's technical direction and will lead a team of engineering, R&D, software, analytics, and IT/security professionals. Tim and his team are dedicated to providing electric utilities a platform for real-time monitoring and advanced analytics to improve grid capacity, resiliency, and safety.

LineVision, Inc. Tim Stelzer

Previously, Tim held senior R&D and applications engineering leadership positions at NI (formerly National Instruments), a global leader in automated test & measurement systems. He is recognized for leading digital transformations and building high performing global technology teams to successfully deliver world-class new IoT measurement and cloud SaaS offerings to market serving a diverse range of industries such as energy, industrial, automotive and semiconductor. Tim and his teams also worked to advance 5G RF semiconductor technology, and accelerate the clean, smart electric grid of the future.

"Tim's long and distinguished work with National Instruments to develop digital solutions for some of the world's most complex problems has been impressive and inspirational," said LineVision's Chief Scientist, Nathan Pinney. "We are delighted that he will be joining our team."

"LineVision has single handedly elevated grid enhancing technology solutions into the mainstream thanks to its unique, non-contact monitoring and analytics solution," said Stelzer. "As the world races to meet a variety of critical climate goals, utilities are turning to innovation like LineVision's dynamic line rating solution to unlock capacity on the grid and accelerate the net zero grid. I'm thrilled to join a team having a direct impact accelerating this clean energy transformation."

About LineVision

LineVision provides electric utilities with the real-time monitoring and analytics needed to accelerate the net zero grid. LineVision's patented non-contact sensors collect critical information to unlock additional capacity on existing lines, provide insight into conductor health, and detect anomalies and risks. LineVision's platform is rapidly deployed at scale without the need for scheduled outages, live line work, or specialized installation equipment. LineVision is helping our utility partners around the world lead the energy transition by increasing the capacity, resilience, and safety of the grid. For more information visit: www.LineVisionInc.com

