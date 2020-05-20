National Jewish Health Announces Call for Abstracts For Respiratory Disease Young Investigators' Forum

The goal of the Respiratory Disease Young Investigators' Forum is to increase the number of physician-scientists through a program for fellows and early career faculty that includes mentoring, peer networking, coaching, scientific presentation skills, education and encouragement.

The Forum provides the opportunity to present research to a panel of national experts in respiratory medicine who serve as mentors and real-world examples of physician-scientists who have had an impact on respiratory medicine through their research.

The three-day program will include mentoring and networking opportunities with peers and experts, formal research presentations of research with pediatric or adult populations in asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, interstitial lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, bronchiectasis, sleep disorders and other respiratory diseases. Recognizing the current pandemic and its impact on respiratory health, research on COVID-19 will also be welcomed.

"Part of our role as academic physicians is to raise the next generation of researchers and that's what we do here," said Barry Make, MD, Program Co-Chair. "We want them to focus on a single project and consider why is this project important? What did you find and what are you going to do next? What are the implications for the future for the patients with lung disease?"

Fellows and junior faculty in pulmonary, allergy and immunology, pediatric, and related programs are encouraged to apply. Thirty investigators will be selected and invited to present their research at the Forum based on the following criteria: scientific importance, quality of research, will the research enhance knowledge, does the research answer a question, and overall presentation of the abstract. The top three presentations in basic science and clinical research will earn monetary awards.

"The Forum is a phenomenal and genuinely unique chance to hear about the fascinating work being done around the country by talented early-career physician-scientists," said Raghu Chivukula, MD, PhD, 2019 Basic Science Research Winner. "The faculty were incredibly supportive and generous with their time and career advice as well."

National Jewish Health the nation's leading respiratory hospital, is committed to developing the next generation of physician-scientists through the sponsorship of the Respiratory Disease Young Investigators' Forum. This activity is supported by an educational grant from AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.

More information on abstract submission guidelines, the agenda, and program format can be found here: njhealth.org/YIF2020.

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded 121 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care. To learn more, visit www.njhealth.org.

