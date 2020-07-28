National Jewish Health Named a Top Respiratory Hospital

"We are proud to again be recognized on the U.S. News & World Report list for our expertise in providing care for those in need with respiratory and related diseases," said Michael Salem, MD, president and CEO of National Jewish Health. "It is through the commitment and hard work of our doctors and staff that we have been in the top rankings every year."

He added, "Our intense focus on respiratory and related diseases for children and adults is critical and has never been more important than now as the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus (a respiratory virus) has triggered an unprecedented challenge to health care systems and communities across the world. We have innovated and adapted to the needs of our patients and communities with new acute respiratory clinics for children and adults with suspected COVID and those with confirmed disease. We also have launched mass diagnostic molecular and antibody testing for multiple states. We've added telehealth and provided intensive care for the sickest patients with clinical-partner hospitals in Colorado, New York and five western states, all to help defeat the pandemic. In addition, our researchers have been leading and participating in many studies to better understand the virus, and to devise and test novel treatments for this disease."

The U.S. News & World Report specialty rankings for Pulmonology & Lung Surgery are based on a combination of factors, which change annually, including recognition by pulmonologists across the nation, patient volume, safety, survival, advanced technology and patient services. Since 2011, U.S. News has ranked National Jewish Health together with its longtime academic affiliate the University of Colorado Hospital.

National Jewish Health was also again recognized as "High Performing," the highest rating available, for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Lung Cancer Surgery in the magazine's ratings for Common Adult Conditions and Procedures.

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded 121 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care. To learn more, visit the media resources page.

