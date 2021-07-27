National Jewish Health Ranked a Top Respiratory Hospital

"The continued recognition by U.S. News & World Report of our leadership in the treatment of respiratory and related diseases is a testament to the commitment of our entire team of doctors, caregivers and staff," said Michael Salem, MD, president and CEO of National Jewish Health. "The past 18 months fighting the pandemic have been unlike any other, but through these challenging times, the pulmonary, cardiac and critical care expertise of National Jewish Health assured that we would be there to meet the needs of our patients and communities."

Throughout the pandemic National Jewish Health innovated and adapted acute respiratory clinics for children and adults with suspected COVID-19, launched multiple diagnostic molecular and antibody testing options for multiple states and delivered mass vaccination events on our campus and in the community. In addition, we quickly saw the need and opened and continue to operate a Center for Post-COVID Care and Recovery which offers multi-disciplinary programs for those suffering from complications of long COVID. We also provided intensive care for the sickest patients throughout the pandemic with clinical-partner hospitals in Colorado, New York, Los Angeles and in five additional western states. National Jewish Health researchers continue to lead and participate in many studies to better understand, test and treat the virus.

The U.S. News & World Report specialty rankings for Pulmonology & Lung Surgery are based on a combination of factors, which change somewhat annually. Areas reviewed include recognition by pulmonologists across the nation, patient volume, safety, survival, advanced technology and patient services. Since 2011, U.S. News & World Report has ranked National Jewish Health together with its academic affiliate the University of Colorado Hospital.

National Jewish Health again received recognition as "High Performing," the highest rating available, for conditions in the Common Adult Conditions and Procedures, including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Lung Cancer Surgery, and Pneumonia, a new category recognized this year by U.S. News & World Report.

National Jewish Health provides care at 24 locations in Colorado, including through a partnership with Saint Joseph Hospital, part of the SCL Health system. In addition, our partners in New York and Philadelphia include the Mount Sinai — National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute and the Jane and Leonard Korman Respiratory Institute Jefferson Health — National Jewish Health.

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded 122 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care. To learn more, visit njhealth.org or the media resources page.

