National Jewish Health Ranked Nation's #1 Respiratory Hospital By U.S. News & World Report

"We are honored to be recognized once again as the leading respiratory hospital in the nation," said Michael Salem, MD, President and CEO of National Jewish Health. "The U.S. News ranking is one of many measures, including patient satisfaction surveys, research grants, publications and many others, which place us at the forefront of respiratory care and research."

The U.S. News rankings are based on a combination of factors, including recognition by pulmonologists across the nation, patient volume, safety, survival, advanced technology and patient services.

National Jewish Health was also recognized as "High Performing," the highest rating available, for lung cancer surgery in the magazine's Common Adult Conditions and Procedures categories.

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded 119 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders.

Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the nation and the world to receive comprehensive, coordinated care at 25 locations in Colorado, including at Saint Joseph Hospital, a part of the SCL Health System, and our partners in a joint operating agreement. National Jewish Health has also introduced joint Respiratory Institutes to focus on elevating respiratory care and research in New York at the Mount Sinai ǀ National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute, and in Philadelphia at the Jane and Leonard Korman Jefferson Health ǀ National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute. To learn more, visit njhealth.org.

