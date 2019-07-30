National Jewish Health Ranked Nation's #1 Respiratory Hospital For 18th Year by U.S. News & World Report

DENVER, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Jewish Health has been named the #1 respiratory hospital in the nation for the 18th time by U.S. News & World Report in its 2019 Best Hospitals rankings. National Jewish Health has ranked #1 or #2 all 23 years that U.S. News has ranked pulmonology in its Best Hospitals list.

National Jewish Health has been ranked the #1 respiratory hospital in the nation for the 18th time by U.S. News & World Report. It also has been rated "High Performing," the highest rating available, for COPD and Lung Cancer Surgery in the magazine's ratings for common conditions and procedures.

"Being recognized once again by U.S. News & World Report as the top hospital in the nation for pulmonary care and lung surgery highlights our commitment to patients from around the world," said Michael Salem, MD, President and CEO of National Jewish Health. "Our intense focus on the whole patient, the expertise of our faculty and staff and the extended time we devote to each person allows us to provide care available nowhere else. Our robust research enterprise ensures that we will continue to push the frontiers of respiratory medicine."

The U.S. News specialty rankings for Pulmonology & Lung Surgery are based on a combination of factors, including recognition by pulmonologists across the nation, patient volume, safety, survival, advanced technology and patient services. Since 2011, U.S. News has ranked National Jewish Health together with its longtime academic affiliate the University of Colorado Hospital.

National Jewish Health was also recognized as "High Performing," the highest rating available, for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Lung Cancer Surgery in the magazine's ratings for Common Adult Conditions and Procedures.

National Jewish Health provides care at 25 locations in Colorado, including through a partnership with Saint Joseph Hospital, part of the SCL Health system. In addition, our partners in New York and Philadelphia include the Mount Sinai — National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute and the Jane and Leonard Korman Respiratory Institute Jefferson Health — National Jewish Health.

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded 120 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care. To learn more, visit www.njhealth.org.

