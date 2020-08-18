National Kidney Foundation and Konica Minolta Team Up to Help People with Kidney Disease

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is proud to announce that Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) has renewed its title sponsorship of the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic, which to date has raised more than $100 million to promote kidney health and improve the lives of 37 million Americans affected by kidney disease.

NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic events are held at some of the most prestigious courses across the country and serve as a grassroots complement to Konica Minolta's already-extensive golf and sports sponsorships in the U.S., which include the PGA TOUR, and MLB, NBA, MLS and NHL teams. The NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic provides Konica Minolta with additional opportunities to partner with its customers and dealers across the U.S., while also supporting its corporate social responsibility, charity, community, and healthcare objectives.

"Konica Minolta's dedication to people with kidney disease is an example of corporate citizenship at its very best," said Kevin Longino, CEO, National Kidney Foundation and a kidney transplant patient. "At a time when nonprofits across the country are shuttering its doors due to the economic effects of COVID-19, Konica Minolta continues to lead the way and demonstrate its extraordinary commitment to helping people in local communities affected by kidney disease," added Longino. Since the partnership began in 2017, Konica Minolta has contributed over 1 million to support NKF's lifesaving work.

Konica Minolta has a genuine passion for NKF's work, as the company's President and CEO, Rick Taylor, is a kidney cancer survivor.

"Kidney patients have been so adversely affected by Coronavirus, and I'm extremely proud to partner with an organization fighting every day to protect people with kidney disease during this national health crisis," said Taylor. "Getting outdoors in a safe environment, like playing a round of golf, is a perfect way to still enjoy exercise and socializing all while working for a great cause." In addition to its title sponsorship of the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic, the company is a generous supporter and National Partner of the Kidney Walk, the nation's largest walk for people with kidney disease.

Successful since it was founded in 1987, the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic is The Premier Amateur Golf Event for Charity. Each year thousands of golfers from across the country participate in nearly 30 local events held at top venues, entertaining clients and playing for the chance to qualify in the National Finals held at the prestigious Pebble Beach January 14-17, 2021. Participating golfers raise $3.5 million annually to benefit the National Kidney Foundation and the 37 million Americans affected by kidney disease. The series showcases Konica Minolta as the National Title Sponsor and IAA, Inc as a National Corporate Partner. National Promotional Partners include Greg Norman Collection, Global Golf Post, and Imperial Headwear.

For more information about the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic, or to find an upcoming event near you, please visit NKFKonicaMinoltaGolfClassic.com. All golf events will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as any state-specific guidelines. Please review NKF's "Know Before You Go" for additional information.

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, American Indian, Asian, or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are almost 4 times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

Facebook.com

Twitter:@NKF

www.kidney.org

SOURCE The National Kidney Foundation

Related Links

http://www.kidney.org

